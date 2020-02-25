Get ready for summer with Malibu's new sparkling drink. Malibu Splash is a ready-to-drink beverage that's perfect for boozy weekends with your pals. Since the drink comes from a famous spirits brand, you're probably wondering if there's rum in Malibu Splash canned cocktails. Well, the answer might surprise you. Here are the details on the latest hard seltzer to hit the shelves.

The alcohol company started rolling out its newest innovation, Malibu Splash, at the beginning of February. There are four fruity flavors available: Strawberry, Lime, Passion Fruit, and Pineapple. All the varieties also have the refreshing coconut flavor you know and love from classic Malibu Rum, but there's a twist: there's no rum in these sips.

Instead of getting a kick from a "splash" of its signature rum, Malibu Splash is a sparkling malt-based beverage with a 5% ABV and natural flavors added. Since they're boozy, you must be 21 years or older to imbibe in the sparkling concoctions. The new boozy drinks come in the white, 12-ounce slim cans you're used to seeing when sipping spiked seltzers.

You can pick up a 4-pack for $8.99 and a flavor-variety 8-pack for $16.99, and you'll find the product in the beer aisles at grocery stores nationwide. They've been rolling out slowly since their release, so if you don't see it right away, you can always inquire to your local store when they expect to get the drinks in. Since Malibu Splash will be in Malibu's lineup indefinitely, you don't have to worry about them disappearing from shelves anytime soon.

Spike sparkling canned sips are still going strong, and new products are continually popping up. Earlier this year, Bud Light Seltzer and Truly's Hard Seltzer Lemonade made their debuts. Like Malibu Splash, both drinks also come in four fruity flavors. You can find Bud Light Seltzer in Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, and Strawberry, while Truly's Hard Seltzer Lemonade is available in Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. The hard seltzers have other similarities with Malibu Splash — they all contain 5% ABV and come in convenient, ready-to-go slim cans.

The sparkling canned cocktails are currently available at nationwide retailers, so keep an eye out for all your options when you're out shopping this season.