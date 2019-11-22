Just like its predecessor, Frozen 2 is an instant classic. The animated sequel has everything needed to be a Disney hit: emotional plot lines, catchy tunes, high-drama moments, LOL-worthy jokes, and then an extra *something* to really put it over the edge. In this case, that X-factor is Frozen 2's post-credit scene, which not only serves as a final moment to give viewers one last big laugh, but also to provide a recap of the whirlwind of a movie they all just watched.

Warning: This post contains light spoilers for Frozen 2. Not to give too much away, but there's a lot going on in the Frozen sequel. I mean, I know it's a kid movie, but even I got a little lost by Elsa and Anna's journey to discover the truth behind the mythology of the Northuldra people, and how it all comes back to their own family. If you're not laser-focused on all the exposition that goes down (and how can you be, when all the musical numbers are so prone to getting stuck in your head?), you might miss a key detail or two that could explain all the mystery and danger in the movie.

Luckily, the film's creators devised a way to fill everyone in before sending them off to sing "Into The Unknown" until the end of time (or at least until Frozen 3 comes out). And they chose the perfect character to pull it off.

Disney

But let's backtrack a bit. Closer to the beginning of the movie, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf are faced with a group of people who have no idea who they are. So, Olaf, the extroverted showman-snowman he is, decides to explain their complicated backstories via a condensed and hilarious recreation of everything that happened in the original Frozen film. It's a major hit — especially when he imitates Elsa's fabulous "Let It Go" strut — and it gives some necessary context not only to his audience in the movie, but also to everyone watching in the real world.

Fast-forward to the end of Frozen 2 (no need to spoil the big moments), and there's another can't-miss Olaf monologue. This time, he's retelling the story of Frozen 2 (aka what viewers just watched), and his audience is the scary ice monster from the first movie, who listens with rapt attention. This part happens after credits start rolling, so if you get up as soon as the movie fades to black, you're totally going to miss it, so don't do that.

Plus, sticking around for Olaf's encore performance also gives you the chance to enjoy some real gems from the Frozen 2 soundtrack that play during the credits. There's Panic! At The Disco's rock version of "Into the Unknown," Kacey Musgraves' soft spin on "All Is Found," Weezer's alternative take on "Lost in the Woods." Basically, if you had the idea to leave the theater immediately to get a jump on foot traffic, you should just let it go right now. (Sorry, had to.)

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.