If you watched the Season 3 premiere of Riverdale last night, then you are probably still confused about what the hell happened in those off-the-wall last few moments. Just when you thought our biggest worry was going to be Archie going to prison, some demon-monster-thing starts killing people and a weird cult is making babies fly around a fire. There is certainly a lot going on, but some fans thing that all this new, supernatural stuff may be related. So, is the Gargoyle King related to the Farm in Riverdale? One small detail that you may have missed in the premiere episode may have hinted at a connection, so let's see what we can figure out.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain details from the Season 3 premiere of Riverdale, titled "Labor Day." Although the first episode of Riverdale's new season was mostly about Archie's murder trial, the real shock came from a one-two punch of supernatural events in the final minutes of the show. First, Jughead found Dilton Doiley and Ben's bodies in the woods with strange symbols carved into their backs, and then we saw Betty walk into her backyard to find her mom and sister performing some ceremony with their cult which resulted in Polly's young twins floating in the air. Both of these seemingly magical events were built up throughout the episode: Dilton warned Jughead that someone or something called the Gargoyle King was after him, and Betty had grown increasingly suspicious of her mom's involvement in the Farm.

With both of these weird, supernatural, almost inexplicable things happening in tandem, many fans think that they must be somehow related — that the Gargoyle King is somehow involved with the Farm. And one of the objects that Jughead finds near Dilton and Ben in the woods may be hinting at that connection. In front of Dilton and Ben's bodies, Jughead sees two cups with blue liquid inside.

CW

The brightly colored drinks seem to be a reference to one of the most famous cults ever: Jonestown. At Jonestown, cult leader Jim Jones directed his hundreds of followers to drink poisoned Kool-Aid.

This nod to a cult being among the the Gargoyle King's occult ceremony definitely suggests a connection between this mysterious monster and the Farm. Another very important thing to keep in mind is that the creators and cast of Riverdale have expressly denied that the show contains any magical or supernatural elements, so there must be a real person dressed up as the Gargoyle King (whom we actually see moving around in the Episode 2 teaser).

For many fans, the prime suspect in the "Who is the Gargoyle King" mystery is Edgar Evernever, the leader of the Farm. Though we still have yet to actually see him on screen, Alice, Polly, and Betty mentioned him a number of times in the premiere. If Edgar really is the Gargoyle King, then that would explain the connection... although it is still too early for us to guess any sort of motive as to why Edgar would be doing all this.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.