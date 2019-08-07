Here we are. Another summer, another Taylor Swift album. What can she say? The woman loves reinventing herself. After she spent 2018 slithering across the globe bringing you some serious snake vibes in her Reputation tour, people are now wondering: is Taylor Swift going on tour after Lover is released? I mean, probably. It's not really this girl's style to drop a whole new album and then not grace her fans with wild concerts full of pyrotechnics, flying contraptions, and lots and lots of hip popping. With her new rainbow-colored, iridescent vibes, I bet Taylor is just dying to get back on tour and bring her new persona to life.

If we're using her previous travel schedule for reference, fans can see Swift began her Reputation tour almost six months to the day after dropping the corresponding album. She stomped that show across the stage for a total of six months, with the first show falling on May 8, 2018, and the final production wrapping up on November 21, 2018, a little over one year after the album dropped. If we're using this timeline as our blueprint, fans can begin to count out from Lover's release date, August 23, 2019.

Six months after Lover debuts would put us at the end of February 2020, priming Swift for a spring tour schedule. This thematically plays beautifully with all of the butterflies, flowers, and rainbows she's been serving since releasing the music video for her first single off the album, "ME!" Since then, she's also given fans the color-soaked, feel-good music video, "You Need To Calm Down," complete with unicorn-colored hair and Katy Perry in a hamburger suit. I can't imagine how these sorts of visuals would be interpreted on stage, but I suspect flying backup dancers dangling from umbrellas will be a major part of it.

The more I think about it, I bet the whole production would be a teased out version of Swift and Brendon Urie's 2019 Billboard Music Awards performance.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

(See the umbrellas?)

If there's one other thing we know about Swift (besides her uncanny ability to evolve) it's her love for clues. If and when Swift does decide to go on tour, I'm certain Swifties will first hear about it via easter eggs plastered all over her social media. In fact, she's already started her secret listening parties where she lets a select number of fans hear the full album in advance of its release date. (You're telling me those people don't already have some of the tour deets? Yeah right.)

According to Billboard, those in attendance were directed to not reveal song titles, collaborators, lyrics, or direct quotes from Swift herself. However, it was reported that at the Nashville listening party Swift met each fan personally and posed for pictures taken by her own team until 5 a.m.

Respect. For real.

Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For now, fans will just have to hang tight while she undoubtedly plans her big Lover tour reveal.

To be safe, you might as well keep the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 open.