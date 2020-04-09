As part of the new deluxe edition of Selena Gomez's January 2020 album Rare, she shared brand new songs with fans, including "Souvenir." After taking in all the lyrics, fans are convinced Selena Gomez's "Souvenir" is about her ex The Weekend, and it's all thanks to one line. You need to read the lyrics ASAP, because they're so telling.

On April 9, Gomez released three brand-new songs: "Boyfriend," "Souvenir," and "She." Gomez first teased the songs while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January, shortly after dropping Rare. Gomez explained there were a few songs that didn't make the cut, but fans shouldn't worry, since she would be sharing them very soon.

"There are a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist, so I can't really tell when [I'll release them," Gomez said, "But one of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend,’ so I can't wait for people to hear that one."

Fans waited three months to finally hear the songs. While fans think "Boyfriend" is about Justin Bieber, they're convinced "Souvenir" is about The Weeknd. Throughout the song, Gomez talks about a fling she had in New York and Los Angeles. Coincidentally, when Gomez and the Weeknd reportedly dated in 2017, they were spotted hanging out around NYC, as well as in Los Angeles.

The most telling lyric of all, however, is found in the chorus:

You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees / It’s better than pills how you put me to slee p/ Calling your name, the only language I can speak / Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep.

Fans think the "Calling your name" line references The Weeknd's song "Call Out My Name" from his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy. Check out fans' tweets below.

In "Call Out My Name," The Weeknd sings,

We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake... I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me / So call out my name (call out my name) / Call out my name when I kiss you so gently

You can listen to both songs below.

Whether "Souvenir" is about The Weeknd or not, the song is a bop and well worth the wait.