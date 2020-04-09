Great news, Selenators! Rare (Deluxe) is finally here. Selena Gomez's long-awaited extended album arrived on April 9, but there's one new song in particular that has everyone talking. Fans are convinced "Boyfriend" is about Gomez's exes. But whether Selena Gomez's "Boyfriend" is about Justin Bieber, or another past flame, it's an absolute bop.

Technically, the track addresses Sel's past relationships on the whole, so, really, it's about all of them — Justin Bieber and The Weeknd included. Gomez got incredibly honest about the marks her past relationships left on her.

I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again / I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

Seeing as her romance with Bieber was her longest and most highly-publicized, fans assumed the song was written with him in mind.

"Selena’s boyfriend lyrics be like 'tell me are there any good ones left i keep finding wrong ones' ooofff hi justin b," one fan tweeted after hearing the track.

The fact Gomez's song shares a title with JB's 2012 track "Boyfriend" only added fuel to the fire. "Isn't it strange that a few Selena and Justin songs have similar names," another fan pointed out.

You can listen to Gomez's new track below.

Unsurprisingly, Sel's version of "Boyfriend" is getting some pretty intense comparisons to Bieber's version of "Boyfriend." Fans also pointed out that Ariana Grande has a song with the same title.

"No one will ever top that 'chilling by the fire while we eating fondue' not Ariana, not Selena. no one. Justin’s 'boyfriend' remains unbeatable," one fan said in the ultimate hot take.

All comparisons aside, just before releasing "Boyfriend," Gomez shared a meaningful message about the track.

"Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,'” she said in a statement. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.”

You can swipe right to see Gomez's full message.

If there's one thing to give Gomez credit for, it's for always keeping it real. "Boyfriend" is instantly relatable, and even more proof Sel is only moving forward.