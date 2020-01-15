Just when we thought we'd been blessed with alllllll the new music from Selena Gomez, apparently, there's more to come. Yep, Gomez dished some major tea to Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 13, explaining there's one song she's very excited about, which didn't make it on her new album. The title of the song that got cut from Selena Gomez's Rare album will make you go hmmmm.

Selena's mystery song is called "Boyfriend," aka the same title of Justin Bieber's 2012 smash. That being said, Gomez didn't say the song has anything to do with her ex other than that title connection.

"There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist, so I can't really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend,'" she told Fallon. "I can't wait for people to hear that one."

There's no word yet on when exactly Sel plans on releasing the mystery song, but fans are definitely freaking out over the track title similarity between her forthcoming song and Bieber's throwback track.

"Selena bringing out a song called boyfriend is lowkey iconic," one person tweeted after hearing the news. "Selena Gomez revealing she wrote a song called Boyfriend is the level of petty I aspire to be," another wrote.

You can watch Gomez's interview with Fallon below. She spilled the tea on her forthcoming track around the 6:30 mark.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

In addition to dropping the news of her unreleased song, Gomez used the interview with Fallon to get real about the inspiration behind her already released single, "Lose You To Love Me," a song fans theorized is about Bieber.

"I think there came a point in my life where there were so many things being said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people that didn't really protect me because I didn't want to start anything," Gomez explained. "But I had a right to say my side to the story and I felt like that was so liberating because it almost felt like I had let it go personally inside of me once it was out and that's the greatest gift."

Gomez packed an extra personal punch into her new album, Rare, so maybe "Boyfriend" is about someone new, rather than a past flame. However, until Sel is ready to share more deets, it looks like Selenators will be waiting with bated breath.