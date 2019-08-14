I feel like so many of the celebrities I've looked to for makeup inspo over the years have been dipping their toes into the beauty industry waters, and according to recent reports, it's possible yet another one of my faves will be joining the ranks of celebs-turned-beauty-entrepreneurs. Is Selena Gomez starting a makeup line? Elite Daily reached out to Gomez's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. Nothing's been confirmed, but according to a recently filed trademark, all signs point to yes. How exciting is that? Selena, if you're reading this, I'm so ready to get my Gomez glam on. In fact, that should be the brand name — Gomez Glam, coming to a Sephora near you!

While I do think my brand name choice is totally inspired, that's not the name Gomez filed a trademark for. According to Women's Wear Daily, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has on record that July Moon Productions filed a trademark for "Selena Gomez," tied to “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils,” per WWD. July Moon is Gomez's production company, so you know what that means — a beauty line is (possibly!) in the works.

Gomez has always been more involved with fashion than beauty, as she's been the face of Coach since 2016, and has really helped the brand regain popularity among millennials:

She's also been heavily involved with Puma, with whom she launched her Strong Girl Collection:

That said, Gomez knows how to turn heads when it comes to beauty. Her long, dark hair is always perfectly coiffed — or imperfectly tousled, which looks just as good. Her skin is always glowing, eyes always bright and doll-like, and her lips are always rocking the next must-have nude lippie to sell out.

The haircare division of her new line better have something to help me achieve these wet-look waves:

As for makeup, I want a palette with a pop of lime green! I revisit this look MUA Hung Vanngo did on Gomez on a weekly basis:

If Gomez's beauty line is in fact in the works, she'll be in good company, as tons of celebrities have started to jump on the beauty industry bandwagon. Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories had incredible pre-sale numbers, and of course, Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner make a killing with KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, respectively. Not to mention KKW Fragrance and Kylie Skin, too! Even Ariana Grande just released the news of her latest fragrance, "thank u, next," featuring a very on-brand pink broken heart-shaped bottle. There's never been a better time for a singer, actress, or celeb of any kind to break into beauty!

As of now, Gomez has yet to comment on or acknowledge the trademark:

But still. It was her production company that filed for it, so I've got my fingers crossed! We don't know exactly what, and we definitely have no clue when, but it's safe to say we can expect something great from Gomez (hopefully!) very soon.