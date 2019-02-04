Saying those three little words to your partner for the first time is a hella vulnerable move. But if it's the right time, it can be a really amazing step to take in your relationship. As Valentine's Day approaches, there's are a lot of chances to share how you feel with your partner. And if you're ready to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day, it might just be a great time to do so.

Relationship expert and host of the breakup BOOST podcast Trina Leckie told Elite Daily that, "I think the best thing to do when it comes to this is not to over-think it. If you feel like you want to scream it from the rooftops, that's a good indication of a good time to say it because it shows how excited you are to tell that person how you feel about them." Leckie's approach is aligned with the old saying, "If you know, you know," and sometimes you just have that feeling of readiness. If that's you, why not take the leap this Valentine's Day? If you're nervous about doing so, that's super valid. It's a big step to take, but if you're ready, it could end up being really amazing.

It's not cliché if you mean it. Giphy Sometimes, people can feel hesitant about saying "I love you" on Valentine's Day because it can feel cliché. The thing is, though, if you mean it, so what? The concept of something being cliché is rooted in external judgments. Since this is something personal and private between you and your partner, who's to say it's cliché? If it feels right for you, that's all that matters.