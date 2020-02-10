Pizza and chocolate lovers who know the way to one's heart is through his or her stomach are in for a special treat this Valentine's Day. Skip the roses this year, because there's nothing like the combination of cheese, carbs, and chocolates to step things up with bae or help you celebrate with your BFFs. Papa John's heart-shaped pizza and brownie are back to give your dinner plans some festive flair without cleaning out your bank account, so plan to make a date with your couch for Feb. 14.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 16, customers can give their crushes a pizz-a their heart or treat themselves in a seriously drool-worthy way, thanks to the return of Papa John's festive heart-shaped pizza and brownie combo. The thin crust heart-shaped pizza will be starting at $13 for a cheese option, but as always, you can expect additional charges if you add extra toppings or sauces. It's still a pretty affordable way to feed yourself during what's usually a spendy holiday, and Papa John's is helping customers to score this limited time offering for an even more enviable price by using the promo code VALENTINE when checking out over the phone, on Papa John's website, or on the company's app. If you use this code, you'll be able to get your pie for just $11, which is honestly a total steal for a V-Day dinner that satisfies all your cheese cravings while adding a touch of romance.

IMHO, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without chocolate, and Papa John's is encouraging customers not to forget dessert by offering its brownie pan for just $16. Again, you'll want to use a code (in this case, it's BEMINE) while checking out, and voila, you can get your sweet cravings handled for just a fraction of the regular cost.

Courtesy of Papa John's

These promotion codes are available for both pick-up or delivery, so it's up to you whether you want to leave your house and make the trek to your local Papa John's come Valentine's Day. The best part is that you'll be potentially spending under $30 for both dinner and dessert, so I'd grab your fellow 'za lover or plan to treat yo'self with this awesome deal between now and Feb. 16.