There are a handful of Hollywood actors who make me physically sweat when I think about them, and Michael B. Jordan is one of them. He's an incredibly talented actor, he's got a body that just doesn't quit, and his smile is something that I can stare at for hours on end and not even get remotely bored. The man just makes me thirsty, and I think I can vouch for most of the human race when I say that he is just very, very beautiful. So now that we've got THAT squared away, let's talk about the obvious next topic: Is Michael B. Jordan single? Surely the man can't be on the market, right?

Welllll.

The lines seem a little bit blurred for the Black Panther star, because hello, look at him! But Jordan told Entertainment Tonight that, although he's dating casually, he's basically single and ready to mingle:

Technically I'm single ... Dating but, you know, technically single.

This came up after Jordan's interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he was somewhat vague about his relationship status, mentioning that Los Angeles might not be the best place for a dating scene for him. Might I suggest a better dating scene, Michael? It's called my apartment complex. I have a feeling you'll have boatloads of women who are willing to give you a chance.

Now, if you've seen Black Panther, you know that Jordan co-stars with some very beautiful women. But there was one actress in particular that got the internet thinking that perhaps the two had more than just a friendship going on between them. I'm talking about Lupita Nyong'o, and she and Jordan look awfully adorable together. I mean:

And, like:

And I'm sorry, but:

You're catching my drift, yes? It seems like Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan should be dating. Just look at their chemistry in these photos!

The rumors of the two being an item didn't stop when Nyong'o and Jordan were seen acting ~flirty~ with each other on social media. Apparently, while filming Black Panther, Jordan lost some type of bet to Nyong'o, and because of his loss, had to do push-ups whenever she said the word. I just want to point out that we should all be thanking Nyong'o for blessing our social media feeds with this beautiful man dropping and giving her twenty:

I don't know what we did to deserve this, Lupita, but I just want to give you my sincerest and most heartfelt thanks.

If you'd like to see Jordan in action, look no further than Nyong'o's Twitter, where there's one video of Jordan dropping on the floor to do push-ups at the Calvin Klein fashion show:

On-call push-ups #3 in popcorn at the #CalvinKlein show @michaelb4jordan. 3 more to go...

And another, where Nyong'o crashes Jordan's dressing room before his interview on The View, demanding that he drop down and give her one, single push-up:

@MichaelB4Jordan, losing with a smile. On call push-ups!!!

You're killin' me with these, you guys! But seriously, wouldn't these two make the cutest couple?

While there's no doubt about it, it looks like neither Jordan or Nyong'o have confirmed any form of romantic relationship. But if Jordan himself has said that he's "dating but technically single," and there's no concrete evidence that he and Nyong'o are an item, that means...

THIS BEAUTIFUL HUMAN IS OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR (risky) BUSINESS.

But I feel as though I should warn you: Michael B. Jordan unashamedly still lives with his parents (well, actually, his parents are living with him), so you might have to do a bit of sneaking around.

Which actually sounds almost hotter, now that I'm thinking about it.

So now, if you'll excuse me, I'm just going to head back to staring endlessly at photos of Jordan and his pearly whites.