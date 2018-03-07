When I was 17, my celebrity crush was Chace Crawford (AKA Nate Archibald from Gossip Girl). As far as I was concerned, the chances of Nate and I actually making a love connection were fairly high, considering the fact that I had just traded in my braces and head gear for a simple, sleek retainer (top and bottom, of course). Why is any of this relevant to what I'm about to tell you? Well, allow me to explain. Orthodontics and celebrity crushes mixed in a terrible way recently when a teen girl broke her retainer after seeing Michael B. Jordan shirtless in a scene from his hit movie, Black Panther.

The girl in question here is a young lady named Sophia Robb. As you can imagine, after she broke her retainer at the sheer sight of a shirtless Michael B. Jordan, she was due for a trip to the orthodontist. Apparently, when she explained what happened to her orthodontist at her appointment, he thought the whole thing was so incredibly hilarious that he posted it on Tumblr.

On his Tumblr, titled "NOT A HIPPAA VIOLATION," he wrote:

one of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so f*cking hard she snapped it. that is the f*cking funniest sh*t ever to me this tiny 17 year old girl thirsting so goddamn hard she busted steel

While the orthodontist kept Robb's identity private in the post, she, herself decided to come forward and announce to the world that she is, in fact, the girl who snapped her retainer wire at the sight of Michael B. Jordan shirtless, after she found out about the viral Tumblr post. She explained in a tweet, "Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me?"

Ah, that quintessential Gen-Z moment when you realize that you have officially gone viral.

As you can see by the over 500,000 favorites and over 100,000 replies on Robb's tweet, it quickly went viral and garnered plenty of responses from people who just found the whole thing totally hilarious. In fact, one user even declared her "today's internet winner," and another tweeted "That is my orthodontist’s tumblr is my fave quote of 2018."

How's Robb responding to her newfound fame? Well, the teen told Teen Vogue that going viral has, of course, been "overwhelming" but another concern has been keeping her up at night. "Now I'm just worried that I'll never say anything as funny as that story," she told Teen Vogue. Honestly, I get it.

For those of you wondering if there's any bad blood between Robb and her orthodontist after he shared her story on Tumblr, don't fret. They're totally cool. She explained in another tweet, "this is litterally [sic] my orthodontist and he's the chillest person i have ever met even though he eXPOSED ME ON THE INTERNET."

She went on to confirm her respect for him by telling Teen Vogue, "I always thought he was the coolest person, so to see that I had the honor of making him laugh was great." Yep, that's right. Making him laugh was an honor. An honor!

Just when you thought things couldn't get any better with this story, they do. For most teens, getting noticed by their celebrity crush is a distant pipe dream. Even with this newfound fame, Robb told Teen Vogue:

The idea of him even seeing the post is so insane to me. I really do not know how I would respond. If anything, I would want to tell him and the rest of the cast thank you for their impact — not only are they all incredible actors, but this movie is so important in terms of representation that I think that's all I could say.

She also noted that if Michael B. Jordan ever did respond, she would "scream." So, yeah, you could say the idea was mildly exciting to her.

Here's where things get really good, you guys. After fans of her story started tagging Jordan and asking for his response, he eventually did respond to her! On Tuesday evening, he wrote:

since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅.

Luckily, Teen Vogue reports Robb's orthodontist was already able to glue her retainer back together so a replacement will not be necessary. But who's to say what damage she'll do to it after seeing that her celebrity crush ACTUALLY TWEETED AT HER? Only time shall tell, I guess.

