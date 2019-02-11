Liam Hemsworth may not be a musician, but everyone watching the Grammy Awards was still on the lookout for the actor at music's biggest night of the year. That's because he recently got married to Miley Cyrus, who was set to perform at the ceremony. So, was Liam Hemsworth at the 2019 Grammys to support his new wife in person, or did he opt to give her space and watch her big performance live on TV with the rest of us? Here is what fans of the couple should know about the 2019 Grammys.

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth love to post love-dovey photos of themselves on Instagram whenever they get the chance, the married couple is actually pretty famously private when it comes to public or professional events. Hemsworth was not spotted at the Grammys last year, even though his at-the-time fiancée Cyrus performed a duet of 'Tiny Dancer" with Elton John on the stage. And unfortunately, it seemed that Hemsworth was yet again not able to make the Grammys this year.

As the Grammys 2019 red carpet was kicking off, it began to look like Liam Hemsworth was not going to make it to the big event this year. Hemsworth's Isn't It Romantic? co-star Priyanka Chopra posted to Instagram that Hemsworth had to miss out on some movie press earlier that Sunday, writing that she wished he could feel better. Sadly, it sounds like Hemsworth may have been sick and could not attend the Grammys. Miley Cyrus also posted an adorable throwback photo to her Instagram that suggested she may bring her father Billy Ray Cyrus as her Grammys guest this year:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are the celebrity couple everyone has been talking about for the past couple of months — they surprised the world by revealing that they secretly got married in late December. Cyrus and Hemsworth simply posted a couple of black-and-white photos of themselves kissing while in a white dress and suit, surrounded by flowers, to let everyone know that they were now husband and wife.

The love between the two stars has been plastered all over Miley Cyrus' Instagram account since they tied the knot. On his 29th birthday on Jan. 13, Cyrus shared a goofy dancing video of her new husband along with a lengthy note describing her love for him.

She also jumped on board the "10 year challenge" trend to remind people that she and Liam Hemsworth have been together for a decade now, since they first met on the set of their 2010 movie The Last Song.

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are the definition of #couplegoals now, their relationship has been a bit rocky leading up to their dream wedding at the end of 2018. The pair began dating in the summer of 2009 while filming the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, The Last Song. In 2012, they announced that they were engaged, but they called the engagement off and broke up the very next year.

At the beginning of 2016, however, rumors began circulating that the couple had gotten back together and were engaged once more, after photos of the couple together surfaced more often and Cyrus appeared to be wearing the engagement ring again. Towards the end of 2016, Cyrus confirmed that she was indeed engaged to Hemsworth again, and the couple has been going strong ever since.

Although Miley Cyrus is not nominated for any awards at the Grammys this year, she is set to perform during the 2019 ceremony. Cyrus did not reveal what she would be performing ahead of the Grammys, but it is likely that she will perform her recent single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Last year, Cyrus took to the Grammys stage to perform"Tiny Dancer" with Elton John.