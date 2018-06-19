Lana Del Rey is a musical goddess of our time. The fact that she was born during the summer solstice only proves she is a magical being living among us mortals. Now, the real question, is Lana Del Rey a Gemini or a Cancer? The "Lust for Life" singer was born on the very last degree of Gemini, which ultimately makes her a Gemini-Cancer cusp. In astrology, the term cusp represents the imaginary line separating a pair of consecutive signs in the zodiac wheel.

In this particular case, Del Rey's birthday falls on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer, as she was born on the exact same day the sun changed signs. The 32-year-old songstress (she turns 33 on June 21, 2018) was born at 2:46 a.m. ET, and the sun entered Cancer at exactly 6:44 a.m. ET. In other words, Del Rey is four hours shy from being a Cancer. Although, come to think of it, she really is a cosmic hybrid of both zodiac signs. Here's why: Her Mercury sign, ruler of communication and thought process, as well as her Mars sign, planet of energy and sexual drive, were both coupled in the sign of Cancer the day she was born. If Lana Del Rey was in fact a true Gemini, her Mercury sign, given that Mercury is Gemini's planetary ruler, would not be in the sign of Cancer. This only enhances her Cancer-like qualities. Need I say more? I rest my case.

She Has Both Gemini And Cancer Qualities

Have you ever wondered why Lana Del Rey is so utterly irresistible? The "Born To Die" singer was born with her ascendant, also known as rising sign, in the sign of Taurus. In astrology, the ascendant determines our first impression, as well as appearance and personality.

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, charm, and beauty. Of course, Lana also has her Venus in Taurus, which just so happens to conjunct (sits close to) her ascendant. This, in turn, completely magnifies Lana Del Rey's charm, sensuality, beauty, and artistic expression. Venus already rules Taurus, hence, Lana comes across as incredibly Venusian.

She's Charming AF

Also, I can't help but notice the fact that everyone in the world swoons over Lana Del Rey's music, including myself, obviously. Her melodies aren't always the happiest or perhaps mainstream, but even still, you're completely hooked after listening to just one song. As usual, this is no coincidence.

She's A Witch

Aside from dazzling the world with her Venusian charisma, the 33-year-old singer was born with her south node in the seductive sign of Scorpio. The south node is equivalent to our cosmic roots, as it represents our soul's karma. Scorpio is obsessive, intense, sexual, and transformative. Sound familiar? Lana Del Rey's voice is completely haunting, not to mention addictive. Have you ever really studied any of her lyrics?

Simply looking at some of her album titles should do the trick, i.e., Born To Die and Ultraviolence. In her songs, she's often toying with ideas about drugs, unrequited love, sex, death, etc., and when she does so, Del Rey is speaking directly from her south node. She brings that intensity, pain, and sexuality with her from past lives. This is exactly why the world can't stop listening to her music. In true Scorpio nature, Lana Del Rey's siren-like melodies are also subliminal spells.

Del Rey couldn't have been born at a more perfect time. The summer solstice is a time to celebrate our connection to the sun and the earth, as it is equivalent to the fire that burns deep within us. It's so appropriate that Lana Del Rey was born around this time, as well.