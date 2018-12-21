The wait for Cardi B's "Money" music video is over, y'all! The Grammy-nominated rapper finally dropped the music video for her latest single on YouTube and, oh boy, it was definitely worth the wait. The video is basically just a very long mashup of clips featuring Cardi B looking fierce AF in different flashy costumes. She even shows off some of her pole-dancing skills while decked out in a sequined leotard at one point in the video (her moves are literally not human). But one particular moment in the video made everyone stop, do a double-take, and ask the universe: Is Kulture in Cardi B's "Money" music video?

That's right, while watching the video, fans were taking in every Cardi costume (or lack thereof — because, yes, there's a setup of Cardi seated at a piano in the nude) with bated breath when, out of nowhere, Cardi pops up on screen holding a whole baby.

Don't believe me? Click play below and scrub to the 1:15 mark, and BOOM: There's Cardi holding an infant while wearing a suuuuper cropped, sequined jacket with a high neck so that her chest is totally bare. Better to breastfeed the baby in her arms, you see!

YouTube

Still miss it? Here's a screenshot:

YouTube

The baby's appearance is perfectly timed with the lyrics when Cardi raps:

I got a baby, I need some money, yeah / I need cheese for my egg / All y'all b*tches in trouble / Bring brass knuckles to the scuffle / I heard that Cardi went pop / Yeah, I did go pop (Pop) / That's me bustin' they bubble / I'm Dasani with the drip / Baby mommy with the clip

So the question, is the baby in Cardi's arms actually her baby, aka, Kulture Kiari Cephus? Some fans definitely think so:

But other fans are convinced that the baby Cardi is holding could be a fake one:

So, what's the answer?

Well, after Kulture was born in July, Cardi was very hesitant to show her off to the world, fearing the negativity that could come from sharing pictures of her baby girl on social media. In a November interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cardi shared her outlook on sharing photos of Kulture at the time, saying,

I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there. Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious. There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.

That might be more than enough reason to think the baby in the video is fake (or at least not Kulture).

Then again, Cardi's feelings on the matter have definitely changed. On Dec. 5 (shortly after announcing her split from Kulture's father, Offset), Cardi shared the first adorable photo of Kulture.

So maybe it could be Kulture?

My money's on the baby being fake. It looked a bit too small to me and one of their legs was flapping like Harry Potter's jelly arm in Chamber of Secrets.

Plus, this wouldn't be the first time Cardi B faked us out with a baby. Remember when she even fooled Offset at the MTV VMAs by bringing one of her many Moonmen awards out on stage swaddled in a blankie?

Won't fool me twice, Cardi.

Then again, if it is Kulture, I love everything about her adorable, flappy leg.