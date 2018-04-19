Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship is skating on thin ice. The new mom is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, adjusting to life with baby True, who was reportedly born on April 12. But is Khloé Kardashian staying in Cleveland for good? While some reports say Kardashian is ready to jump on a plane to L.A. with baby True the second she's medically cleared to fly, a new report claims that she's planning on staying in Cleveland for the time being so Thompson can spend time with his daughter. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian is still trying to decide what she wants to do about her relationship with Thompson, but she has made one big decision in that she's staying in Cleveland until further notice. She reportedly feels it's important for Thompson to bond with his daughter, no matter the state of her own relationship with him.

The source told Us Weekly,

Khloé appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter.

"Were Khloé and True to leave Cleveland," they continued, "it could be a bit of time until Tristan would be able to spend any significant time with their daughter in Los Angeles." The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in the NBA playoffs, so Thompson has to stay with his team until the season has concluded. According to the source, that's the main reason Kardashian is staying in Cleveland, but she "would have already kicked Tristan to the curb if they didn't have a child involved."

Kardashian confirmed the birth and announced the name of her daughter on Instagram on Monday, April 16.

Her caption for the post made it seem like nothing was wrong between her and Thompson, despite reports of his cheating on Kardashian during her pregnancy. She wrote,

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!

But all's not well in the Kardashian/Thompson house. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian were seen arriving in Cleveland on Monday, April 16, to help Khloé out with the baby. (Kris Jenner was already there, as she reportedly stayed in Cleveland before and after the birth of True.) All but Kris Jenner have already gone back to L.A., but while they were there, they reportedly kept Kardashian and Thompson away from each other as much as possible. If they were in the same room, they weren't in it alone, according to TMZ.

Kris Jenner and Kardashian's sisters reportedly were urging Kardashian to return to L.A. sooner rather than later, but she reportedly was steadfast in her decision to stay in Cleveland for now. “Khloé was thankful for all of her mom's help," the source told Us Weekly, "but she wasn't going to be pressured into leaving Cleveland."

Reports of Thompson's cheating came to light when The Daily Mail released a video on April 10 that seemingly showed Thompson kissing another woman at a nightclub in New York City. TMZ also released a video that showed him walking into a hotel later that night, reportedly with the same woman from The Daily Mail video. TMZ released another video that showed Thompson with three women in a hookah bar in D.C. back in October. All of these videos were reportedly taken while Kardashian was pregnant with her and Thompson's daughter, True. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on these videos at the time of their release, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kardashian reportedly didn't take the cheating news well at all, and despite reports from various outlets that she's willing to forgive him, it now seems more likely that she's ready to leave him the second she feels the time is right.