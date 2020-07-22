Kanye West's 2020 presidential run has been a hot-topic discussion ever since he announced his plans to run on July 4, but it looks like the rapper might be changing his tune. West's chosen form of communication with his fans is Twitter, and his most recent tweets have fans wondering if Kanye West is ending his 2020 presidential run. Well, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to his plans to run for office.

West first announced he was running for president on July 4, tweeting, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," along with the hashtag #2020VISION. West has made it increasingly clear he's serious about his bid, holding a political rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19, and asking fans to help get him on the ballots there.

However, Ye might be moving in a different direction. On July 22, West hinted that he may delay his campaign until 2024 in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "#2020VISION or maybe ‘24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???" West's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on his tweet.

West's tweet seemingly acknowledges the growing concerns that a vote for him would take away vital votes needed to push Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump in the impending election. That being said, he didn't officially withdraw his candidacy.

West's presidential run coincides with a new album, which could also contribute to his decision in delaying his campaign. His most-recent tweets have been dedicated to promoting the record, DONDA: WITH CHILD, which is set to release on July 24.

West has also displayed a myriad controversial behavior since announcing his presidential run, like tweeting and deleted a series of tweets on July 20 claiming Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner tried to have him "locked up" following his Charleston rally. The tweets have heightened fan concerns about West's mental health.

Kardashian addressed those concerns on July 22 via her Instagram story. In a statement, she asked fans and the media for "compassion and empathy," while imploring fans not to make light of his presidential aspirations. "Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some," she wrote.