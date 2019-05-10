Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran — aka two vocal kings — have blessed fans' ears with the release of their new single, "I Don't Care." Let me tell you, I've just got done listening to the song and it's a total bop. Like, I'm ready to hear it on every radio station every hour for the next year because that's how good it is, truly. But I'm really not surprised because well, we are talking about Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran here, c'mon people. On their own, they already release amazing music, but when you put them together, the result is absolute magic. Ahem, remember "Love Yourself?" As Lady Gaga once said, "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular" and, well, you get the point. While watching the lyric video for "I Don't Care," I couldn't help but ask, "Is Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care" About Hailey Baldwin?"

If you listen to the lyrics of "I Don't Care," then you'll hear that Bieber is talking about how everything will be okay as long he has that special someone by his side. Aww!

His verse goes:

We at a party we don't wanna be at, Trying to talk but we can't hear ourselves, Read your lips I'd rather kiss 'em right back, With all these people all around I'm crippled with anxiety, But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be, You know, what?, It's kind of crazy coz I really don't mind, When you make it better like that

The pre-chorus goes:

Don't think we fit in at this party, Everyone's got so much to say, When we walked in I said "I'm sorry," But now I think that we should stay

The chorus finally goes:

Coz I don't care, When I'm with by baby yeah, All the bad things disappear, And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody, I can deal with the bad now nights, When I'm with my baby yeah, As long as you just hold me near, You can take me anywhere, And you making me feel like I am loved by somebody, I can deal with the bad now nights, When I'm with my baby yeah

The song is obviously about how that special someone can make you feel better when you're feeling low about yourself. In the song, Bieber sings about how that person can help alleviate feelings of anxiety, especially when you're surrounded by so many people talking about you and obsessed with everything you do. With Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) being some of the most famous twenty-somethings on the planet, the lyrics seem pretty fitting about their relationship.

For example, Justin Bieber has previously opened up about struggling with loving himself and having anxiety, and how he's gone to therapy for help with his mental health. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win."

He continued by saying, "I haven't believed the truth about myself. I haven't believed I am loved. I haven't believed I am forgiven."

As he goes on his journey towards improving his mental health, one person he has to rely on is his wife. In a post addressed to Hailey Baldwin, he wrote, "You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy."

"I Don't Care" seems to be a personal one, and although Bieber hasn't said it himself, it seems that Hailey Baldwin was a big inspiration for it. I mean, singers take inspiration from their every day experiences, right? With Justin Bieber having just gotten married, it makes sense that his new music would take inspiration from his life with his wife. I can't wait to see what else he has planned up his sleeve.