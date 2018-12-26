In your relationship, who is the one to typically initiate sex? Is it pretty balanced? Do you take turns making the first move? Or is one of you the de facto adult fun times initiator? Is it normal if one partner always initiates sex — and, if that's the case, what does that say about your relationship? The reality is that every relationship is different, and none are the "wrong" way to go about it. I really just depends on on how everyone feels about the arrangement. But in order to know if that's the case, there has to be open and healthy communication around the subject of sex, and that's where things can start getting a little tricky. It's not always easy to speak up and be vulnerable if you are frequently the initiator and possibly feel rejected. Conversely, if your partner takes the lead in that department, you may not even realize how they are really feeling about things.

To help get to the bottom of this all-too-common dynamic, Elite Daily turned to the experts: Kelley Kitley, psychotherapist and licensed clinical social worker, and Kayla Lords, a writer and sexpert for Jack and Jill Adult, who shared their takes on if one partner initiating more — or even all the time — is normal, and, if not, what to do about it. Here is what they had to say.

It’s common for one partner to initiate more than the other. Giphy If, in your relationship, one of you is more likely to kick things off in the bedroom, you’re definitely not alone. “There is usually one person in the relationship who is more of the sex initiator in a relationship,” Kitley previously assured Elite Daily. What that typically means, said Kitley, is that sex is more important for the more frequent initiator. “It means it’s a priority,” said Kitley “I don’t think it’s a negative unless the initiator uses the behavior as controlling or guilt ridden using pressure for their partner to engage. Most couples have different levels of sex drives and it’s important to honor both and meet some place in the middle.” Lords added that It could also just be a case of one partner being more comfortable about expressing their desire or that they have a higher sex drive in general. “This doesn't mean [the partner not initiating sex doesn’t] want you, only that your desire for sex is easier to express than it is for your partner,” Lords previously explained to Elite Daily

How this can create problems in the relationship. Giphy While there is nothing inherently wrong with one person pursuing sex more than the other, it can create problems over time around resentment, warned Kitley. “It’s OK to have this role however if the initiator is constantly being rejected, it could cause problems within the dynamic of the relationship,” she said. But while it may be uncomfortable, particularly if these feelings of rejection make one or both of you feel vulnerable, Lords sees this as an opportunity rather than just a problem. “It can also be a starting point for a conversation to discuss how you both want sex to work in your relationship,” she explained.