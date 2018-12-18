If this situation is cutting close to home, the experts say it's time to stop ignoring the problem and speak up, because both of your needs are just as valid. “Most couples have different levels of sex drives and it’s important to honor both and meet some place in the middle,” says Kitley.

In order to resolve the problem, you first have to address it, says Lords. “You need to have a serious discussion about what you both want and how much sex is desired by both of you,” she says. She adds that you may discover that the issue simply comes down to a miscommunication. “Your partner could see your role as the one to pursue them, instead of realizing that they can (and possibly should) initiate sex as well.” Whatever the cause, instead of panicking, Lords says to use that as place to begin an honest dialog. “[This can] be a starting point for a conversation to discuss how you both want sex to work in your relationship,” she assures.

While the conversation may be hard to initiate (ironically enough), it is ultimately the only way you are going to have any kind of resolution. Relationships take work, but if yours is worth fighting for then it's time to speak up and tell your partner what you need before it's too late and the resentment has built up an insurmountable wall for you. Maybe things will get awkward and heated, but, in the end, it will be worth it. I mean, just for the makeup sex alone, am I right?