Harry Styles’ love life will always be a massive source of public speculation. The pop star has written many songs about romance and heartbreak, but he keeps pretty quiet about the relationships that actually inspire those songs. With a new album out in the world and an upcoming international tour, Styles is keeping busy lately, and many fans are wondering whether Harry Styles is single at the moment. The answer isn’t 100% clear, but all signs point in one direction (ahem, sorry)... he appears to be unattached at the moment.

Basically every time Styles is spotted out with someone new, rumors start flying that he obviously must be dating them. In January 2020, he was seen vacationing in Anguilla with Adele, leading to questions about whether the two artists were working together or dating. Styles joked about the rumors in a March 6 interview with Howard Stern, saying, "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out. Either they're dating or they're recording together."

He also spoke to Stern about his approach to relationships. "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," Styles said. "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

While Styles hasn’t explicitly said that he’s single, he has not been officially linked to anyone for almost two years. Elite Daily reached out to a representative for Styles for confirmation of his relationship status, but has not heard back by the time of publication. In classic Styles fashion, though, he’s still being flirty AF — case in point, the adorable exchange he had with Lizzo at the Brit Awards on Feb. 18. Host Jack Whitehall asked Styles about his recent collaboration with Lizzo, and the two artists hugged and held hands. It was everything.

As far as romantic relationships go, Styles reportedly dated French model Camille Rowe for about a year, beginning in summer 2017. They apparently met through a mutual friend, were spotted out on a few public dinner dates, and met Styles’ family around the holidays. In July 2018, The Sun reported that Styles and Rowe had split. It’s widely believed that Styles’ song “Cherry” is about his relationship with Rowe; it even includes a voicemail of a woman speaking in French. Styles spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the voicemail on Nov. 22, 2019, confirming that he had gotten his ex’s permission to use it. "It got added in later on, and it felt so part of the song," he said. "It just felt like it needed it. We're friends and stuff, so I asked her if it was OK. And she was OK with it."

Before Rowe, Styles had a number of famous rumored girlfriends, including Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift. Jenner and Styles reportedly dated for a few months in late 2015 and early 2016. They reunited on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on Dec. 10, 2019, where Jenner asked Styles which songs on his first album were written about her. He declined to answer and chose to eat cod sperm instead (which, yikes). Elite Daily previously reached out to representatives for Rowe and Jenner about these rumored relationships, but did not hear back.

As for Swift, whom Styles dated briefly in late 2012, there’s apparently no hard feelings between them. Styles praised Swift’s songwriting in his interview with Stern, saying he didn’t mind when exes wrote songs about him. "I think it's like flattering," he explained. "Even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter. So, at least they're good songs."

Though Styles isn’t currently linked to anyone, it seems like only a matter of time before the rumors start flying again. His past relationships have made for great material, so here’s hoping he continues to fall hard for the people he loves. Our ears will be better for it.