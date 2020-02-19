It's not even March yet and Harry Styles and Lizzo have already won 2020. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the two hilariously proved their bond goes beyond just having amazing taste in music — they can both also effortlessly throw back a glass of tequila. Stop what you're doing and watch this video of Harry Styles and Lizzo flirting at the BRIT Awards because it's everything.

First things first, Styles and Lizzo have been giving fans all the feels in recent months. It all began when Styles praised Lizzo during his BBC 1 interview in December 2019, saying: "I just think she's amazing, she's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want in an artist."

Styles then went on to perform a flawless cover of Lizzo's "Juice" during the same interview, prompting fans to demand the two collab. Dreams came true the following month when Styles joined Lizzo to sing "Juice" at her pre-Super Bowl concert. Little did Hizzo stans know, something even more epic was coming next: Lizzo's good as hell cover of Styles' "Adore You" during her Feb. 17 appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

So when the BRIT Awards rolled around on Feb. 18, and Lizzo and Styles just so happened to be seated super close together, all eyes were on them. Host Jack Whitehall put the focus on Styles at one point during the night, taking a sip out of the former 1D member's wine glass, just to discover it was full of tequila. But when Styles adorably ran away, seemingly embarrassed, Lizzo stepped in, taking the glass from Whitehall and chugging the entire drink.

Watch the priceless moment below.

I can't get over Styles full on cheering for Lizzo as she downed that glass of tequila. That wasn't the only time Lizzo and Styles had a sweet interaction caught on camera on Tuesday night, either.

After Whitehall asked Lizzo about her performance with Styles, the pals exchanged a hug. Styles then cuddled up to Lizzo as they held hands and joked that Whitehall is "jealous" of their friendship. Check it out below at the 53-second mark.

BRITs on YouTube

I speak for all fans when I say that Styles and Lizzo's friendship will never get old. Long live Hizzo!