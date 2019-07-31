Anyone who follows YouTube pranksters has likely heard of David Dobrik — AKA, the guy whose first video involved him photocopying his tush in a store. Naturally, Dobrik's endearing personality and wacky sense of humor have many fans of the 23-year-old Vine turned YouTuber wondering what's going on in his romantic life. So, is David Dobrik single? Although there's no telling what's going on in the romantic life of celebs, there are some clues that may shed light on his current relationship status. Elite Daily reached out to Dobrik's team to confirm any past or current relationships but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Until June 2018, Dobrik was in a relationship with fellow Youtuber Liza Koshy that started in 2015, reported BBC News. The duo's relationship seemed to play a significant role in their branding as they were considered "the Posh and Becks of YouTube," according to BBC News. Ultimately, the couple attributed their split to pressures resulting from their careers. "Liza broke up with me because she felt like we've been distant because we've been so busy," David said in the joint breakup announcement video he and Koshy released at the time. "As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling it on my side too but I just don't have the balls to pull the trigger on that."

In May 2019, in a sudden turn of events, Dobrik tied the knot with his friend's mom, Lorraine Nash. Although the marriage did actually happen, reported Seventeen, the tone surrounding the month-long relationship seemed to be a hoax. Dobrik announced their divorce via an Instagram post in mid-June. "I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have decided to end our romantic relationship," wrote Dobrik on Instagram. "We wish this news would have come from us first, however, we know it’s difficult for the media to resist speculation. We have tried so hard to make things work...You’ve taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time."

All jokes aside, many of Dobrik's fans have speculated that he may be romantically involved with his assistant and longtime friend Natalie Mariduena, however, both have denied being in a relationship with one another. Plus, Instagram posts on Mariduena's account suggest that she could be romantically involved with someone else. So, it's probably safe to assume that he and Mariduena are just really close childhood friends turned business partners.

As of now, Dobrik doesn't appear to be in a relationship with anyone, and if he is, he's doing a solid job of keeping the details under lock and key. It looks like we'll just have to see how the love life of the vlogger continues to develop. In the meantime, Dobrik is set to co-host the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, which will take place on August 11. It will be interesting to see whether Dobrik brings a plus one.