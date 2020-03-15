You can celebrate St. Patrick's this season with a tasty meal at IHOP. IHOP's St. Patrick Day 2020 deal will offer fans festive green flapjacks for only $1, which are perfect for the 'Gram and also a super-sweet treat. Here's how you can score the cheap promo for a delicious holiday snack.

On Tuesday, March 17 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. local time, IHOP is selling $1 St. Paddy's Day Cakes. The short stacks feature two Irish-green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal, and whipped cream. To start making your St. Patrick's Day plans, you'll want to check out IHOP's store locator to find a restaurant near you.

And that's not the only sweet new item that IHOP is serving up in March. IHOP unveiled its new Cereal Pancakes and Cereal Shakes menu on March 2. The special-edition collection includes a whole slew of treats that feature your fave morning breakfast bites. You can choose between three flapjack options, all of which combine IHOP's World Famous buttermilk pancakes with ingredients inspired by fan-favorite cereals — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Cap'n Crunch Berries.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes feature cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cream cheese icing, whipped cream, and cinnamon sugar; Crunch Berries Pancakes include cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap'n Crunch Berries Cereal, and whipped cream; and Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes combines cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal, and sweet purple whipped icing. You can get Cereal Pancakes somewhere from $10 and $12 per stack, depending on the location.

Courtesy of IHOP

There are also two special-edition shakes on IHOP's spring cereal menu to pair with your flapjacks. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake combines vanilla ice cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. It's topped off with whipped cream, crunchy cereal, and cinnamon sugar. There's also the Crunch Berries Milkshake, which is a blend of vanilla ice cream with Crunch Berries cereal. It's finished off with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, whipped cream, and more cereal. The shakes sell for $5, but prices may vary by location.

Since IHOP's Cereal Pancakes and Shakes lineup is only available through Sunday, April 12, and the specialty St. Paddy's Day Cakes will only be served on St. Patrick's Day, you'll want to visit the restaurant ASAP to be sure you get to try all the sweet treats.