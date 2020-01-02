Starting off the new year on a sweet note, IHOP's All You Can Eat Pancakes deal for 2020 is back with a twist. IHOP's fan-favorite discount can save you some cash and fill you up. It's here for a limited time though, so get ready to plan your next visit before the deal goes away.

For a limited time, IHOP is offering you the chance to get free all-you-can-eat Signature Buttermilk Pancakes with the purchase of any breakfast combo. One of the breakfast combos at IHOP includes eggs cooked any way you want, your choice of a meat side — ham, sausage links, or bacon — and hash browns. IHOP is also including another steal of a deal, with the first-ever inclusion of All You Can Eat Pancakes alongside an order of the 2x2x2 combo for a discounted price of $4.99 from Monday through Friday. Both of these special deals are only good on dine-in orders and are available as of Jan. 1. The deal will run through March 1, which is about a week longer than last year's deal.

The 2x2x2 combo is typically sold for $9.99 with just two Signature Buttermilk Pancakes, but with the deal, you'll score it at half-price and get unlimited pancakes, along with two eggs and your choice of two strips of bacon or two pork sausage links. These All You Can Eat Pancake deals are available at participating IHOP locations nationwide, but it's best to check and make sure your local IHOP is offering it prior to heading in.

Courtesy of IHOP

Like any sweet deal, there's some fine print you'll want to take note of before going in. The All You Can Eat deal isn't available on the 55+ menu and you can't get the deal on the Kids Menu, either. You'll get two pancakes to start and two each time you ask your server for more pancakes. And even though those Double Blueberry Pancakes look amazing, you'll have to get those later, as the deal is only valid for IHOP's traditional Buttermilk Pancakes.

The all-you-can-eat deal is a steal when you consider IHOP's full stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes is $8.99, and a short stack is $6.99. If you want to come into IHOP on National Pancake Day — Feb. 25 — note that the all-you-can-eat deal is excluded on that date.