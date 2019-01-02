It's a new year, which means a slew of new flapjack promos from the International House of Pancakes. I'll admit that I was pretty sad to see the chain's limited-edition Who-ville-themed holiday menu take its leave with the end of 2018, but IHOP's All You Can Eat pancake deal sounds like a completely delicious way to ring in the new year. Prepare to beat the January blues by satisfying your pancake cravings, courtesy of unlimited fluffy stacks for just $4.99 through Feb. 24. Yes, it's happening right now, and yes, all pancake lovers should be reporting to their nearest IHOP STAT.

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, IHOP heralded the start of the new year by bringing back its customer-favorite All You Can Eat pancake promo and sweetening the deal with some added perks. In addition to a classic AYCE deal where you can get all the buttermilk pancakes that your body can handle for just $4.99, the chain is also rolling out some additional breakfast goodies to help make your mornings so much better, per a press release.

If you're one of those people who struggles between going savory or sweet for your first meal of the day, IHOP has got you covered with the best of both worlds. When you order one of IHOP's mouthwatering breakfast combos, your accompanying stack of the retailer's world famous buttermilk pancakes is AYCE from Jan. 2 through Feb. 24.

That means that in addition to eggs cooked to order, a side of crispy hash browns and your meat of choice (sirloin steak tips, country fried steak, pork sausage, bacon, or the Breakfast Sampler, which is stacked with sausage, ham and bacon), you can eat your fill of unlimited flapjacks, which will be served two at a time until your stomach can't handle any more. Excuse me while I say "Thank u, next" to my New Year's resolution of eating healthier, because let's be honest, no one likes a quitter — especially when it comes to buttermilk pancakes.

If you want to cut to the chase, you can also purchase an order of AYCE pancakes for under $5, which includes five Buttermilk pancakes and then endless refills of the cakes served two at a time. Considering that a full stack normally goes for $7.19, according to IHOP's website, you're getting a pretty sweet deal. Unfortunately, the company's fruit-topped or specialty pancakes are not included in the promo, according to the press release, but there's something to be said for keeping things nice and simple.

Brad Haley, IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement in the release:

"At IHOP we know how to ring in the New Year and what better way to kick off 2019 than by giving our guests the choice between two unbeatable 'All You Can Eat' deals featuring our world-famous Buttermilk pancakes."

He continued, "Our pancakes and classic breakfast combos are the most frequently-ordered items on our menu, making this the perfect deal for guests looking to get more of what they love as well as more bang for their buck after the holidays."

IHOP is rolling out the AYCE pancake deals from now through Feb. 24 for dine-in guests, so grab bae or your bestie and spend your morning drowning your holiday withdrawals in stacks upon stacks of pancakes. Sounds like the perfect way to welcome 2019 to me.