When discussing your Black partner's experiences with racism, the best thing you can do — according to Dr. Cindy T. Graham, licensed clinical psychologist and founder and owner of Brighter Hope Wellness Center — is seek to "listen to understand and not listen to respond." As she explains, "Too many times, [white] people listen from a position of defensiveness and therefore provide counterarguments rather than truly listening to what is being expressed." Keep in mind that not all experiences are the same, and listening to your SO's individual experiences with receptiveness rather than defensiveness is critical.

You don't have to present a solution for systemic racism, and you can't relate to the traumas of racism yourself, but you can help your partner work through their feelings. If you're not sure how to offer support, then ask your partner what sort of assistance they need, and remember that small gestures go a long way. As sex and relationship therapist Shadeen Francis, LMFT suggests, "Rather than asking, 'What can I do?,' which can feel like an ask for more labor from a person who is already tired, try asking, 'Can I do something for you right now?'"

Above all, acknowledge the existence of systematic racism, and create a space where your SO can speak freely and without qualification. "Try not to squelch anger or frustration," Jor-El Caraballo, LMHC and co-founder of Viva Wellness, says. "Know that their feedback and their expressiveness might hurt you as a white person." Your partner may point out ways in which your own behavior is rooted in racial bias, and you should be open to potential feedback. If you're committed to listening, learning, and growing, your partner might forgive any missteps you make along the way.