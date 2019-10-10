If You're Out To Some People But Not Others, Here's How To Stay Safe

Although you never need to put up with harassment or cruelty, Bright shares that building empathy for others may help you feel safe and supported. "It's situational, it depends on your relationships, and your overall comfort, but I do think that sometimes 'saving face' involves being way more aware than we often like to be," Bright says. "It also requires an extraordinary level of empathy because you have to put yourself in other people's shoes and ask yourself, 'What might be going on here that I'm not seeing?'"

If your super annoying second cousin says something really offensive at your great uncle's post-funeral luncheon, it may feel more comfortable to excuse yourself from the table than to try to unpack all of their internalized queerphobia. (This has literally happened to me.) Additionally, if you're hanging out with your hometown friends that have never learned about the gender binary or you're visiting someone from another part of the world — remember that you may be speaking to someone who isn't trying to be offensive or harmful and simply doesn't know the affirming language to use.

While queerphobic language and behavior are never OK, understanding where others are coming from and empathizing with what people are going through may help you understand the best ways to stay safe in a given space. You never need to put up with harassment or cruelty, and it's never your job to educate others — being tuned in to other people may help you understand the best ways to navigate your own identity in certain spaces.

Whether you've only told your soccer team, your literal sisters, or your college therapist, Matt (shoutout to my college therapist, Matt), you get to decide who knows about your identity. If you're "out" to some people but not to others, try setting boundaries about who you feel comfortable telling. While you deserve to be all versions of yourself everywhere you go, taking what you can from the spaces that make you feel amazing can pump you up as you navigate less-affirming places. Though it may feel intimidating, asking the people who do know for their help can ensure your wellbeing as well. At the end of the day, you and your queerness are a beautiful gift and the world is better with you in it.

For more stories like this one, visit Elite Daily's Coming Out page.