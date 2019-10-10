Your partner may know a lot about you, but they can't literally read your mind. Maybe you aren't able to answer the phone in front of your mom, but you'd love to hear about their day, or you can't wait for them to meet your besties someday. Perhaps you're just not ready to tell your friends RN. Getting clear on your boundaries and intentions can help your partner understand where you're coming from. "A big piece is communication, making sure that you've communicated your needs and what would feel right for you and your relationship," Bright says.

If you're not able to come out to your family, but you would love for your partner to meet them, telling your boo that you wish they could come to family dinner may make them better about not being able to go. Additionally, if you're not ready to come out to your friends, expressing where you're at to your boo may help them understand that you're not trying to "hide" them, you're just doing what feels safe and right for you. "Having that difficult conversation might open up some empathy in your partner to be like, 'You're right, this isn't about me. This is about you, and this is hard on me, yes, but I signed up to be in this relationship. As long as I'm here, I'm going to respect your boundaries.'"

Bright attests that while it's OK for your partner to talk about how your different levels of "outness" affects them, it's important that your SO respects your boundaries and prioritizes your comfort and safety. "One thing to point out is, 'I know my needs and situation better than anyone else, and I need you to trust that this is what is safe and OK for me. I will move the mark or change the boundaries when it feels right to do that, but I'm not going to do it before then.'"