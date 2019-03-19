If You're Moving In Together In The Winter, Here's Everything You Need To Know

No matter how long you've been dating, taking the step to move in with your partner can feel like a pretty big deal. And if both of your leases are up at the end of the fall, moving in together in the winter may be the natural next step. From hot cocoa parties to endless Netflix nights, winter can be a dreamy time to get cozy with your partner, in the house that you both share. And when the weather outside makes you never want to leave your house — building a space you can feel good in can make all the difference when making it through the winter months.

Of course, when moving in the winter, especially when moving in with a boo, there are a few things you may want to check in about. From utilities prices rising to making space for coats and boots, moving in together in winter may take some planning. If you're already amped about finding the cutest sheets and picking out a dope shower curtain (#adultthings) adding "Talk about who's shoveling today" to the to-do list can make the transition go smoothly as possible.

Here are 11 things to know if you and your partner are moving in together during the winter.

1 Rent May Be Lower! Giphy According to Apartment List, July and August are the most popular months to move. This trend has informed a "moving season" that spans from summer to fall. A recent study by Rent Hop found that rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranged from 4 percent to 5.4 percent, higher or lower depending on the season, with the cheapest rent being in the winter months. The lower demand for apartments in the winter months can mean rent rates may go down and landlords may be more willing to negotiate rent prices, which can mean finding your dream place and saving some major money, hunny.

2 You May Need Some Extra Care During The Move Giphy Depending on your climate, moving in the winter can mean carrying boxes in the snow or rain, or trying to drive a U-Haul over ice. If you found an amazing place for cheaper than you expected, maybe you can use your savings to help with the move itself. Transporting plates or glassware in a snowstorm calls for some major concentration (and maybe help from professional movers).

3 You Utilities May Skyrocket Giphy Again, winter looks and feels different all around the world. If you live in place where it's warm every single day, perhaps your utilities stay pretty standard regardless of the season. Still, even in more temperate climate and especially in colder places, heat and electric bills can skyrocket in the winter. If you're spending more time inside, if it's getting darker sooner, and when it's freezing outside, you use more electricity and heat. When planning your budget, it may be helpful to consider how these bills will change through the season. Factoring in winter heat can give you some wiggle room when the utilities eventually start to drop.

4 You May Spend More Time Inside Giphy Winter can mean major hibernation. From never wanting to leave the couch to literally being trapped inside by weather, winter can mean spending more time in side with your partner. If you met in summer or enjoy going out, it may be helpful to talk about the transition into being at home together before you're both snowed in for a week straight. Establishing healthy boundaries, like when you're going to need some *you* time, can help keep your home harmonious, no matter the weather.

5 The Holidays Will Happen Giphy Regardless of your religion, the winter holidays can feel unavoidable. If you're moving in together in the winter, you may want to talk about your holiday plans and comfort levels. If you're excited to host a party in your new home, checking in with your partner about how they want to handle the holidays can keep everyone on the same page.

6 Weather Chores Are A Thing Giphy From deciding who is going to shovel or dig out the cars to taking out the trash in the rain, winter can impact household duties. Discussing how you and your partner are going to divide your domestic labor is an important step no matter when you're moving. But if you're moving in winter, it may be helpful to factor in how you're going to handle winter-specific chores.

7 Transportation Changes Giphy If you don't like driving in bad weather or if the snow affects public transit times, transportation can change in the winter months. If the weather makes it hard to bike or walk, or if there's only space for one car in your parking lot — discussing how you and your partner are going to get around and how you're going to account for the changes winter can bring can help make sure you get to where you need to go.

8 Seasonal Sadness Is Real Giphy It's incredibly common to get in a total funk in the winter months. If you or your partner deal with seasonal mood stuff, it may be helpful to discuss the supports you need before moving in the winter. Pre-establishing where you both are at and what you both can do to support each other can help make it through seasonal slumps. Planning weekly fun nights or doing some couples self-care can give you both things to look forward to when winter starts to take an emotional toll.

9 Your Body May Change Giphy Winter can mean wearing lots of layers, eating hearty foods, shaving less, and wanting to nap all the time. It's natural for bodies to change in the winter. Speaking to your partner about where you're both at can help keep your house a body posi and safe place to live and be.

10 Day Light Savings Is A Buzz Kill Giphy When it gets dark early, you and your boo may find yourself inside sooner or unable to go out on the town. Unless you live in Arizona, Day Light Savings is a total thing, and it can totally bring you down. Keeping fun lights around your house can combat the darkness and keep your home sunny and fun, no matter what's happening outside.