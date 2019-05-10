I think it’s okay to ask. I had a similar question with my boyfriend, who is very active on social media (multiple posts a day) but never posted about me. We’d go to a concert, for example, and he would post a photo of himself at the venue but not mention that I was with him. I eventually asked him about it.

He just thought that because I don’t post often myself and hate how I look in photos, that I wouldn’t want to be posted about. I told him that wasn’t the case and now we’re on the same page about the issue. It also turned out that he posted about me all the time on a different platform that I rarely look at it, which was nice to find out about.

... He may just be having a blast with you when you’re together, and not think about posting online (I routinely realize after fun events that I forgot to take a single photo). He might think you don’t like being tagged. Just ask — the ability to communicate about issues is so important, and this is an easy thing to resolve,

— averagemidwestgirl on Reddit

Looking at all the sage advice on this subject, there are a few routes you can take. You can opt to let go of this golden ideal, where this particular SO posts you about you as frequently or tenderly as you want. It just might not be in their nature to immortalize your love in Instagram posts. (And besides, as seen above: would you rather have a bunch of sweet-but-disingenuous IG posts about you, or a partner that stays true to how they express their love for you?) Pivot to embracing the benefits of keeping your relationship private.

Research shows that, more often than not, posting a lot about your relationship may signal you and your SO aren't in a good place. Apart from correlations between constant relationship Instagramming and posters' insecurity, staying off social media tends to be better for your mental health and gives you space to focus on your relationship. Just know that high "relationship visibility" isn't all it's cracked up to be — and not worth comparing your relationship to.

Keep in mind: This might just be new territory for your partner. Maybe they've never had a long-term SO to post about. Or maybe they have dated seriously in the past, but have never posted about an SO. Your partner might have the capacity or the urge to make cute Insta posts about you, but not know how to proceed (or that it's something you want). All you might need to do is ask.

At the end of the day, as much as you might want the crowning glory of your social circles' #RelationshipGoals, it's your compatibility with your SO offline that truly counts.