"There's something so precious about the beginning of a relationship. [It's] new and infantile and it's also very vulnerable... like a baby. And I think there's some wisdom in protecting it from the elements," says Rodriguez. While you may want to scream about it from the rooftops, you don't yet know where this relationship is headed. Before you put it out there, you want to be sure that your relationship has a solid foundation. Otherwise, it could crack under the pressure of the public eye.

On Instagram, people post their highlight reels. Real relationships have ups and downs, but you don't always see that on social media. By posting about your relationship, you now have another responsibility. Not only are you both trying to get to know the other person and deal with your own fears and insecurities, but now you have the additional pressure of keeping up your Instagram persona as a couple. That can be really stressful on a new relationship.

Know that if you do choose to go public with your relationship, you're opening yourself up to feedback from family, friends, exes, and even strangers. This can create more pressure, cloud your judgment, and lead to conflict. "When you put things out to the Instagram world, people project all their sh*t on it, and then if it doesn't work out everybody's asking you questions and you feel like an idiot," says Rodriguez. Before you subject your relationship to other people's opinions and expectations, you should be completely sure that this is the best choice for the relationship — not just for your ego.