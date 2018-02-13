I'm pretty sure the Kelly Clarkson song, "My Life Would Suck Without You," was written about my big sister. It's true — my life would probably be terrible without her in it. She has been my best friend since birth (literally), and has continued to be my partner in crime ever since. If you also have an older sister who doubles as an awesome BFF, you feel me. It's almost unimaginable to think of sisters who aren't also BFFs, but it does happen. Luckily, you are graced with both a sister and a friend — a sister best friend. At one point or another, you might have thought about if your big sister weren't your best friend, how life would be so different.

With the incredible bond you currently share with your sister, you're most likely used to how she adds so much sparkle to your life. It's a luxury you have to remember to be thankful for, because you and your sis are incredibly lucky. So, send your sister a #blessed Gif telling her how much you love her, and turn up the volume on that Kelly Clarkson song — because we're celebrating going through this thing called life with a sister BFF who's the real deal.

1 You Wouldn't Have The Most Trusted Tour Guide For Life Giphy As the little sister, you rely so much on your big sister giving you pointers for essentially everything. She's been there before, and she can help you navigate this sometimes very difficult to understand world. If you weren't best friends, it would be a lot more difficult coming to your sis for advice.

2 You Wouldn't Be Able To Tag Team It Up With Your Family Giphy If you have a great relationship with your family, they are truly your rock. But sometimes, they might be a little too much to handle. Parents are great and want what's best for us, but sometimes, that means you end up getting asked the same tiring questions — from, "When are you getting married?" to, "What is it you really do at work?" It can be exhausting and stressful answering these questions on the regular. Luckily, with a sister BFF by your side, you are able to tag team it. You take some questions, and then she takes some.

3 You Wouldn't Have That Brutal Honesty Between The Two Of You Giphy Being best friends with your sister allows you both to be totally open and honest. When it comes to brutal honesty, you are able take it from your BFF sister. She is more than just a best friend; she is blood. You know it's coming from a good, genuine place. This is honestly how sisters get so close and bond.

4 You Wouldn't Share An Awesome Wardrobe With Her Giphy Sisters are great for sharing, and it's like you were gifted with a second closet. Who doesn't love more clothes? When you were little, being able to dig through your sister's closet allowed you to be super adventurous with your wardrobe. You probably wore things you never even thought about wearing. This might have helped you define your own fashion sense. It also doesn't hurt that you totally felt like Cher from Clueless with clothes on clothes on clothes, am I right?

5 Family Vacations Would Just Be Meh Giphy Don't get me wrong. A vacation is a vacation. I love a good vacay with just about anyone, but being best friends with your sister takes family vacations to a whole new level. Think about the fun you have with your family. Now think about the fun you have with your girl squad. Combine those two types of fun together, and you get to enjoy yourself twice as much in one trip. Believe me, it's true.