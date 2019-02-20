So-called "shotgun weddings" get a bad wrap. With looming (and outdated) ideas about unplanned pregnancy, the couple's "reputation" in society, or people rushing down the aisle for whatever external reason — shotgun weddings seem to be a product of bad country music videos from the 1940s. But I think there's something pretty awesome, and frankly maybe kind of even progressive about a low-key wedding that doesn't break the bank and doesn't take years to plan. There's nothing to be embarrassed about if you prefer to elope, backyard nuptials, or swapping vows at city hall. Your wedding is your day. If you want to make your wedding fit for the Queen of England or if you want to tie the knot wearing your pajamas (like love of my life Kurt Cobain) more power to you.

There are many factors that may make someone more likely to keep their wedding pretty quick and low-key. Maybe you're balling on a budget, maybe you and your boo are crazy in love, or maybe your zodiac sign is a little more likely to quickly put a ring on it 'hunny.

If you're one of three these signs, you may be more likely to want a quick and low-key wedding.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Giphy Cancer the crab may be more likely to want to tie the knot pretty quickly to start making a home with their partner. "Almost every Cancerian has a primary goal of growing up to have their own home with their own family to fuss over and take care of," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Elite Daily. "Cancers don't like taking risks but they also don't like being abandoned. Break ups have more of an impact on Cancers than most other signs. They can even take years to get over a broken heart. Once a crab grabs hold of its target it doesn't ever let go. It would rather lose its claw than let go." From wanting a home to seeking stability with the one they love, Cancer the crab may be quick to put a ring on their little claws.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) Giphy Ever-reasonable Capricorn would likely be drawn to the steady commitment of marriage. "Capricorns are the authority figures of the zodiac. Caps love commitment and tradition," astrologer Lisa Stardust says. "If the sea-goat was ever to be in a situation where a shotgun wedding was an option—they would run towards the altar mostly due to their responsible nature. However, a Cap would only be involved with a person they loved from the get-go, so love def won’t be missing from the marriage." With a penchant for regulation, Capricorn the sea-goat may be pretty likely to get hitched early and on a budget.