When I was a kid, I always thought that I'd get an apartment in the city. At the time, I didn't know how much it cost to live amongst the tall buildings and bright lights, or what I wanted to be, for that matter. But, I loved the idea of taking taxis to cool restaurants and eating pizza after a night out with my best friends. Now, if you live in the city, you know that it's not quite like what I imagined. The skyscrapers are beautiful and you're truly never bored, but sometimes the struggle can be real. *Sigh.*

Full disclosure: Currently, I don't live in a city or experience the struggles that you do every day. I don't wake up to cars honking at each other on the street below, nor do I fall asleep thinking about how I can fit a couch into my tiny apartment. But, after traveling into New York City a bunch of times and watching reruns of Friends, I think I get the gist. (For example, I understand that the laundromat has unspoken rules, and that sometimes you have to hop in your cart like Rachel Green.)

I know that in the summertime, the subway is, well, the worst. There's always somebody complaining about the lack of air conditioning, and you can't help but say, "Same." To be honest: You do love living in the city. These five hilarious struggles, though, are all too relatable for a millennial, like you.

1 When Transportation Costs More Than Your Rent Michela Ravasio/Stocksy First things first: Living in a city means that you rely on public transportation a lot. You take taxis when you're meeting up with your best friends after work, and subways when you're heading back home. (If you can get a seat to yourself, especially when your ride is long, it's a good day.) It's just a lot less complicated and expensive than having your own car, and finding a place to park it all the time. It's easier to call a ride and pay through an app on your phone, than to worry about gas and getting insurance. Well, it's easier until you look at your transportation bills at the end of the month. *Cue the gasps.* Every once in a while, those bills cost more than rent and your mouth drops in total surprise. You create a budget for yourself and consider buying a bike, or carpooling with someone. Sorry, bank account!

2 When You Have To Take The Subway In The Summer Lauren Naefe/Stocksy In addition to your transportation bills being as high as the skyscrapers that you're surrounded with, the subway is always a struggle. It runs late on the days when you have important meetings at work, and doesn't have a seat for you when it is sticking to its schedule. Can I get a, "ugh?" Possibly, the most frustrating time to ride the subway is in the summer, though. The sun is beating down the busy streets, leaving the stations to feel hot and humid. People are walking around, dripping in sweat, and looking for the nearest place they can get a cold brew. In those moments, you would much rather be at the beach or somewhere close to the saltwater and fresh air. So, you text your best friends and say, "Does anyone want to take a weekend trip?" It's time to jet-set out of here!

3 When You Have To Use The Laundromat Juri Pozzi/Stocksy Laundry day isn't something that you tend to look forward to, if you live in the city. That's because you're always stuck going to the laundromat and lugging your clothes through the busy streets. You have to spend an entire day waiting for your clothes to dry, and reading over the same 'ole magazines and newspapers. One day, you'll have a washer and dryer in your apartment or house, right? Right, and that convenience will make you appreciate the weekends that you spend hanging with your fabric softener even more. It'll make you feel nostalgic for the spontaneous conversations you've had while folding laundry, and the jar of quarters that currently sits in your kitchen. In the words of Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye, "Can you believe?"

4 When You Have To Stock Up On Groceries Aleksandra Kovac/Stocksy Personally, I love going grocery shopping. My significant other and I have a weekly routine of running to the store after work for all our usual snacks and dinner supplies. Then, we grab burritos and head home. It's sweet and really makes me love my life as an adult. But, I know that not all millennials feel this way. Especially if you live in the city, it can be a straight-up hassle to walk through the tiny aisles and get your fruits, vegetables, and favorite barbecue chips. You always have to bring your groceries down so many blocks and up the flights of stairs in your building. By the time you get to your door, you're sweating and saying, "The struggle is real!" So, instead, you just order your items online and let them come to you. Easy peasy, and worth every extra penny.