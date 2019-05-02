If You Give The Best Breakup Advice, You Might Be One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

The only thing worse than getting your own heart broken may be watching your bestie get their heart broken. No matter how many Hallmark movies try to remind you that breakups are a natural part of life, relationships ending can be super disorienting, for you and all your friends. Of course, if you always give the best breakup advice or if you seem to have the best remedies for broken hearts — your zodiac sign may have something to do with it.

Whether you need a couple of weeks to cry and process or you're ready to find a new date quickly — listening to what your body needs and taking time and space can help you heal the way you're supposed to. And while you love all of your friends, sometimes it's pretty clear who gives the best advice about relationships ending. If you've noticed that you get the best anecdotes from your talkative Gemini pal or that your adventurous Sagittarius sister always knows the perfect thing to say, there may be something in their star charts that really lets them understand healing from heartbreak.

Here are the four zodiac signs that give the best breakup advice, so call them anytime, day or night.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy Talkative Gemini will let you live and relive every aspect of your relationship, breakup, and current emotional state. Fueled by self-expression, these twins will be by your side encourage you to explore how you really feel and what you really need. Although their natural duality enables them to see all sides of a situation, a Gemini will lead with emotion and intuition, allowing healing and support during a breakup. Not stuck on logic or facts, Gemini will make space for you to feel your feelings, with tears and nights filled with ice cream and sweatpants.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Sophia Hsin/Stocksy Fiery Leo likes to keep the party going and keep everyone's confidence levels high. When a friend is going through a breakup, they'll be the first to suggest #selfcare nights with wine, face masks, and amazing selfies. Quick to tell you why you're amazing and perfect and should never have to deal with heartbreak, Leo will be totally be in your corner and will not question or judge how the breakup went down. In the aftermath of a breakup, Leos will remind you that with your strength, power, and beauty, anyone would be lucky to date you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sophia Hsin/Stocksy Adventurous Sagittarius will remind you of all the love that's still out there. Likely to take you out for a night on the town or on an impromptu weekend trip — these archers are inspired by change and excitement. Although their tender side will enable them to listen and support, they are likely to have one eye on the future, and will already be thinking about all the new people for you to date or new adventures for you to go on together. As you heal from a breakup, straightforward Sag will remind you to take healthy risks and enjoy every moment of your life.