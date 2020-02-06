Oh dating apps, they're such an amazing advance in dating technology. The convenience and variety of people you can meet on them have changed the dating game forever. Of course, with all the good comes the, well, complicated. Like say, for instance, you're going about your happily coupled-up life when you discover that your partner is still on a dating app. Record scratch. You're probably wondering what the person you believed to be very much off the market is doing on the literal dating market? In a case like this, Eric Resnick, a professional dating profile writer and online dating coach, tells Elite Daily first things first: don't panic. Some statistics about dating apps like Tinder a significant portion of Millennials on the app are there as distraction or confidence boost rather than to actually meet someone, he reveals. So, your partner popping up on Hinge could be innocent.

However, you're still probably going to want to get to the bottom of things and confirm whether your partner's back in the swiping business. Here's how the experts say to approach this oh-so-modern and not uncommon dating issue.

What It Could Mean If Your Partner's On A Dating App.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

The experts agree that when you first discover your partner is on a dating app, it’s important to keep an open mind and not just jump to the worst conclusions. As Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of Love in the Age of Trump: How Politics is Polarizing Relationships tells Elite Daily, there are a handful of reasons why your partner may be popping up in a dating app. “[It could be that] they deleted their profile from their phone but didn't deactivate it,” she says. “This falls into the category of digital housekeeping. Not everyone knows exactly how to permanently delete a dating profile. I've even seen profiles of people who were happily married who had no idea their profile was still lingering on a dating app. If this is the case, your partner should download the app again, and together, change the settings to delete the dating app, instead of just removing it,” she explains. It could also be, as Resnick suggested, that they're just looking at profiles with no intention of engaging. But Spira says this behavior could be a warning sign for the ongoing health of your relationship. “This activity probably means they're questioning your relationship, are wondering who else is out there,” she explains. “This is a form of emotional cheating, but it isn't the end of the world. If this is the case, it's time to communicate about what your partner likes about your relationship and address areas that could be improved.”

Finally, your partner's appearance on a dating app could potentially be the one you're dreading. “They're actively matching, chatting, and meeting others behind your back,” says Spira. “This is full-on cheating, unless you've agreed to an open relationship.” Ultimately, there's only one way to determine which of these scenarios you’re dealing with, says Spira, and that's to talk to them about it.

What To Do When You Find Your Partner's On A Dating App.

Manit Plangklang / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

How you approach the issue, says Resnick, will depend largely on what stage of the relationship you're in. “Are you still in that getting to know your phase, or have you become exclusive?,” he asks. "If it's the former, just let it be. You haven't committed to each other and what they do isn't your business.” But if you find that this is still bothering you, Resnick says that's a sign that you may want more from the relationship and it may be time to talk to them about how you are both feeling about taking things to the next level. “If you decide that it's time to go exclusive, then you can ask if they are still on any dating sites," he suggests. "It is not uncommon for people in a relationship to ceremonially delete their dating accounts together.”

If you're already exclusive and find your partner's profile on a dating app is still active, Diana Dorell intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, counsels that having an honest conversation with your partner about what you found is important. “Decide what you want to do about it. If you want to keep the relationship, then a calm cool approach is best,” she tells Elite Daily.

One tactic all the experts agree to avoid is going on a catfishing expedition. Don’t make up a profile just to try messaging your partner for the purposes of seeing if they respond. “No one wants to be with a partner who's a stalker, and before you start accusing your steady beau of cheating, you should try to find out what's going on,” says Spira. “Know that if you create a fake profile to catch them in the act, you can kiss your relationship goodbye.”

How To Talk To Your Partner About Finding Them On An App.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Once you've taken a deep breath and are ready to talk to your partner about finding them on a dating app, Dorell says you should also consider what it is you want to achieve with the conversation, so that you can be very intentional in your approach. “Decide what it is that you want. Is it to feel heard? For them to admit it so you don't feel crazy? To break up? And before you make the accusation, you can gather evidence, facts will win over your emotions,” she says.

When it comes time to talk to them, Spira favors a direct approach. “If you've agreed to be exclusive, and you've both taken down your profiles, I recommend you say the following: ‘My friend [insert name] was swiping right on Tinder, and somehow she got matched with you.’ Then show your partner the screenshot, and button your lips, because it's time to listen to the explanation before spilling a drink in their face,” she suggests.

Dorell agrees that it's essential to just give your partner plenty of space to respond. “Pay attention to your intuition. You'll know if they are lying because your body will tell you," she explains. "Your job in this conversation is to get to the truth and that's something you'll know within you. Then, you can decide what you want to do next.”

Ultimately, it will be up to you and your partner to determine what happens next. Maybe they log in and delete the profile and you proceed as you were before. Or maybe you decide what's best for you is to move on to someone else who won’t be tempted to window shop online. The key is to trust your intuition and do what feels right to you. Spira offers one last bit of advice in the case you decide it's time to end the relationship: “If you find out your partner has a second life on a dating app, know that you're not alone. It takes a few minutes to create or reactivate a dating profile, and if you're not their one-and-only, about 50 million-plus other singles are waiting to meet you.” Hang in there, you got this.