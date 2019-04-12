Having a friend with benefits (FWB) can be a blast — getting intimate with a close friend? That's can definitely be a great time. Still, not everyone's looking for "benefits" from their close friends (until I'm allowed to go on my roommate's healthcare), and it's good to keep this in mind. For more info, it can always be fun to check your horoscope to see which signs might love being a FWB, and which aren't into friends with benefits.

Remember, astrology doesn't determine anyone's future, and just because someone's zodiac sign doesn't indicate that they're a good candidate to be a FWB, doesn't mean it won't work out — every FWB situation is different. "People are people, regardless of astrology," co-host of the OrBits podcast Julia Schachter tells Elite Daily. "If you’re going into a FWB situation with someone who isn’t seamlessly compatible with FWB situations, make sure expectations are clear from the beginning." That's good to know, because I've certainly thrown down my horoscope in frustration when I realized Michael Cera and I were never going to be a thing, but then I realized he and I just needed to hammer out the details of our texting style (right now it's 99% me, 1% AT&T, and 0% him).

Read on to find out if you are one of the four signs that might not be super into FWB.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Seeks Special Giphy Leo is proud, which is not always ideal for FWB. "As far as sun-sign astrology goes, the sign of Leo is earnest, openhearted, dramatic, and proud," Schachter says. "Interpersonally, Leo is driven by an almost compulsive yearning to feel, and to be, special. Miss Piggy is a caricatured example, but she encapsulates the essence of Leo." You can certainly make your FWB feel special (and vice versa), but astrologically, Leo might lean towards a more serious relationship.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Born Hunters Giphy Aries may find being a FWB isn't as exciting as they want. "Aries might be game to try FWB initially, but after the first few hookups, there’s a good chance things will fizzle out," Schachter says. "Aries is passionate, certainly, but when the thrill of the 'hunt' is over and they’re left without something to pursue, boredom usually sets in, and they may leave, very possibly already in pursuit of the newest conquest." Aries may not love the FWB status because they're looking for the next best thing.

Taurus (April 21— May 21): The Transformers Giphy Taurus could want to turn a FWB-ship into a relationship. Still, if both members of an FWB arrangement are happy with turning the friendship into a relationship, it can be wonderful. I'm a Taurus myself, and my longest relationship started as FWB with another Taurus, but that's not the goal of all FWBs. "Taurus likes stability and consistency," Schachter says. "It’s very security-oriented, so on some level, there’s also a desire for the partner to be theirs and only theirs (they’re usually quite possessive). That being said, Taurus is an extremely sensual sign, and they tend to find the path of least resistance very appealing." A Taurus could try to elevate a FWB situation beyond friendship, and it's important to be on the same page about any changes in the dynamic.