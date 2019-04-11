Friendship rocks: You can eat snacks, share stories, watch movies, and sometimes — you can have some sexy fun in a low-key way. If you're into kissing your pals or like to keep your romantic relationships casual, a friends with benefits situation may be totally for you. Of course, when it comes to love and romancé, it can totally fun to see how astrology factors into how you live your life. And if you're likely to keep it cas,' chances are you may be one of the four zodiac signs that make amazing friends with benefits.

"Some zodiac signs prefer commitment, while others are totally cool with a light hookup amongst friends," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. "These are the four signs that are able to keep the heat in the friendship and bedroom at all times — without jealousy." A friends with benefits agreement isn't for everyone, and if you're looking for something serious, it's always OK to establish your boundaries with a boo before getting frisky. Casual hookups sometimes take a lot of communication and care.

If you're super into casual hookups or you like to have friends with benefits, you may be one of these four signs.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy Air sign Gemini is creative and openminded. It's wonder the twin would be into an open ended romantic relationship, like FWBs. "Gemini The twins like to keep things light at all times, that includes their sex roundup," Stardust says. "They will always be friendly with their hookup, as Gemini’s never hold a grudge for too long." From keeping it light to feeling friendly and frisky, Gemini may be super into FWBs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy The ninth zodiac sign, Sagittarius, is a fiery explorer who likes to take risks and try new things. "Sags are commitment phobes only when they haven’t met the right person," Stardust says. "When they are in between relationships they will opt for a casual FWB hookup in place of a real commitment to keep the party going — and no one likes a good time more than the archer." Natural travelers, the fiery archer may be drawn to a casual relationship like FWBs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Giphy Creative Aquarius is fun and funky. Beating to their own drum, it makes sense that Aquarius would be drawn to romantic relationships that give them some wiggle-room. "Unconventional by nature, the water-bearer is totally cool with a chill romance, as long as the no-strings-attached theory holds true at all times, as they wish to be free and independent to roam around," Stardust says. Friends with benz could give air sign Aquarius the freedom they deserve and the affection they crave.