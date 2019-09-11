There's no right time to get hit with a question you don't want to answer. Maybe you and your boo decide to keep your nuptials super small, or you have absolutely no interest in ever tying the knot. Whatever the case, when someone asks you when you’re getting married, it's natural to feel a little awkward. Heck, it's natural not to want to respond at all. You don't need to be a super private person to maintain some level of privacy when it comes to your wedding day. And if unsolicited, intrusive questions are making you uncomfortable, it's always OK to walk away.

Of course, if you're stuck at a family party or trapped in an elevator with your annoying coworker, it can be helpful to have some responses on hand. Perhaps you're single as a Pringle with no wedding plans on the horizon (@ me), or your wedding day is approaching, but you don't want to talk about it. Regardless, a gracious yet concise response can be the perfect way to get out of the conversation.

Here are four responses to try the next time someone asks you when you're getting married, and you don't actually want to talk to them about it.

Shutterstock

1. If the date is set, but they're not invited... Listen, laying down the law is never easy. From trying to tell the barista that they got your order wrong to informing your intimidating coworker that they did not make your wedding guest list, setting the record straight can be straight-up stressful. Though you may be dreading this conversation, take a deep breath, keep it short and sweet, and when in doubt, focus on the budget. Unfortunately, *partner's name* and I have a super tight budget for the wedding and won't be able to invite everyone that we had hoped to share this day with. I appreciate your understanding and hope we can get dinner soon!

2. If you're engaged and haven't set a date yet... Though some couples may plan their wedding right away, it's totally OK to take your sweet time celebrating this new chapter. After getting engaged, you and your boo may want to live as fiancés for a while. If someone's a little intrusive about your wedding plans, let them know how happy you are and how much you're enjoying living in the present. It means so much to me that you are so excited for *partner's name* and I, and I will be sure to let you know when the wedding planning starts.

3. If you're happily partnered up, but not looking to tie the knot... If your family gatherings are anything like mine, you may feel the pressure to answer personal questions publicly. When a pesky aunt or overbearing cousin drops a, "You've been dating for a while, when are you getting married?" it's natural to want to roll your eyes. While you're always allowed to walk away from intrusive questions, if you're looking for a simple reply, try: You know, *partner's name* and I are very happy right now, so we're not really in a rush to get married. You can still send us money and a gift, though.