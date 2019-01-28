To have or not to have roommates? That is the question. As someone who went from living with three roommates to living alone, I have to tell you, I much prefer the latter. That's not to say I didn't enjoy having the constant company of living with friends and splitting up the chores around the apartment, but the minute I moved out on my own, I knew I was exactly where I needed to be. If you're going back and forth on what to do, you may be wondering how your life changes when you live alone, and I'm here to tell you all about it.

Of course, there's the obvious improvement of having an apartment that's entirely your own, but it's so much more than that. You'll soon find out that having all of that space to yourself just leads to even more improvements that you could never find written on an apartment lease. Actually, there are at least eight upgrades you'll experience when you move out on your own that'll have you jumping for joy.

So, if you're looking to make the move and say, "sayonara" to your roomies, I'll be the first one to welcome you to the solo living lifestyle. In my opinion, it truly is the definition of living your #bestlife.

1 All The Food In The Fridge Is Yours To Enjoy bissun/Shutterstock When you live alone, you never have to wonder if the milk in the fridge is yours, or get annoyed if someone used the rest of your eggs to make an omelette. Now, everything in the kitchen is yours for the taking. Gone are the days of hiding your chocolate in the back of the pantry, so your roomie doesn't accidentally eat it.

2 No More Asking Permission When You Want Your Friends To Stay Over Ivanko80/Shutterstock Of course, it's the polite thing to do to give your roommates a heads up when you were expecting to have guests staying over. There might've never be any issues, but sometimes, you were worried they'd say no. Now that you live alone, you never have to ask anyone for permission. You make the rules, and friends can stop by at any moment to hang in your cool space.

3 You Establish The Quiet Hours Paranamir/Shutterstock Everyone's on a different schedule. Even if you and your roommates were both more night owls than early birds, you may have disagreed on when it was actually time to wind down. I love watching TV right as I'm going to bed, and blast music when I'm getting ready in the morning. When I lived with roommates, I had to tone it down to be respectful of them. Now, I'm able to be as loud as I want.

4 No More Depending On Your Roomies To Do Their Share Of The Chores New Africa/Shutterstock As much as you might miss sharing the chores with someone else, you love not having to consistently depend on them to pull their weight. There were the perfect roommates who always took out the garbage when it was their turn, and then there were the roommates you had to continually text reminders to clean the bathroom. I'm so glad I never have to send another passive aggressive text ever again.

5 So. Many. Dance Parties! Need I Say More? Aila Images/Shutterstock If I'm being completely honest, every day is a dance party in my apartment. I never have to worry about my roommates coming home and catching me dancing around in the kitchen. The apartment is my stage, and I'm a performer. (Can someone pass me my hairbrush so I can belt out my next number, please?)

6 No More Compromises In Your Living Space baranq/Shutterstock When you lived with roommates, the only room that was all yours was your bedroom. That meant you had to compromise when it came to using the TV in the living room, cooking in the kitchen, and getting ready in the bathroom. If you grew up with a sister, you're likely cool with sharing, but now that you live on your own, it feels so good having all of those spaces to yourself.

7 You're Able To Design Your Dream Space Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock When you shared a living space with roommates, looking around at all of the furniture and decor, it probably felt like a collaboration of different personalities all rolled into one. Living on your own, the design is all up to you.