One of fall's most popular color schemes this year is red and pink, and if you need proof that the once-clashing colors now work well together, simply take a look at major celebs like Mandy Moore, Kendall Jenner, and Taraji P. Henson, who joined a number of other stars wearing pink and red to this year's Emmy Awards. We aren't all walking red carpets, though, and it's possible you might be struggling with how to wear red and pink together for fall 2019, so ever a shopaholic, I took the liberty of putting together four red-and-pink looks that are chic AF and totally autumn-approved. Whether you're ready to try the trend from head to toe, or simply want to dip your toes in the water with a great accessory or two, there are tons of ways to pair red and pink this season, so if you've yet to try, now's the time.

Faux Leather Trousers

When transitioning from summer to fall, the two biggest changes in my attire are the addition of a jacket atop my look, and the switch from shorts to pants. When it comes to the latter, I'm particularly fond of a trendy trouser, and the Who What Wear Mid-Rise Straight Leg Paperbag Pants ($35, target.com) have my heart in a big, big way.

BTW, these babies are available in a plus-size version as well. Bravo, Target!

Opting for a deeper hue instead of cherry red helps you to see the shade as more of a neutral while styling, so you won't be scared to throw on a pink shirt like the American Eagle Ruched Puff Sleeve Crop Top ($25, originally $35, ae.com).

So cute! The ruched middle and puffy sleeves are also so in this season, BTW.

To finish off the look, find a dark red bag to match the pants and make red your official fall neutral. I've been eyeing the Nat & Nin Kamila Bag in Sienna ($265, nat-nin.com) for a while now, and even though it's pricy, I guarantee it'll make every autumn outfit feel a little more put together. Plus, it really works for the whole red-and-pink trend.

The red bag and red pants match perfectly, so even though the pink top seems like a bold choice, the overall look still feels super coordinated:

Moto Femme

There is nothing, I repeat, nothing I love more than transitioning my summery satin dresses and skirts into my fall wardrobe. The possibilities are endless!

This year, I see myself giving the Urban Renewal Remnants Y-Back Satin Slip Dress (urbanoutfitters.com) a grungy autumn update by styling it with some moto-inspired accessories:

Can you imagine this dainty slip with H&M's Red Biker Jacket ($50, hm.com) on top of it? I'm in love:

The boxy jacket's silhouette contrasts the slip dress's feminine feel, in the same way that the bold red contrasts the soft pink. Somehow, all that opposition creates perfect outfit harmony.

To really play up the moto vibes, I'd finish off with the vegan leather Total Stud Combat Boots ($45, dollskill.com) and find a friend to help me document the lewk for my Instagram:

Pink Statement Suit

If you buy yourself one new thing this autumn, by all means, make it a pink suit. If you'd told me last year I'd consider a bubblegum pink blazer and trousers a ~wearable must-have~, I surely would've disagreed, but now this look is all I can think about, and there are so many incredible options on the market.

Hi, have you seen the ASOS EDITION double breasted jacket ($151, asos.com) and Wide Leg Pants ($119, asos.com)? The wide-leg fit is in (Wait for it!) credible:

If you're shopping plus, the Eloquii Windowpane Double Breasted Blazer ($120, eloquii.com) and Windowpane Trouser ($80, eloquii.com) are absolute gems. I love the clean white lines:

A pink suit makes a statement all on its own, so it's important to not overdo it when it comes to accessories. Personally, I'd throw on a cute bootie and call it a day — and in this case, a cute snakeskin red bootie, natch.

The LMS The Alexandra Boot ($150, originally $250, lmsthebrand.com) is a wear-with-anything option that will look as good with your pink suit as it will with a sweater and jeans:

All In The Accessories

...And speaking of a sweater and jeans! I get that not everyone is the pink suit, red moto jacket, leather trouser type, and that's absolutely fine. You can still rock this trend without going all out! The key is creating a simple outfit with your fall wardrobe basics, and selecting one pink and red accessory to pair the colors for you.

Start with the perfect fall sweater — big sleeves are trendy, so the Fleece Balloon-Sleeve Sweater ($18, forever21.com) should do the trick:

Then, throw on a pair of jeans, and if you're feeling fancy, go for a coated denim that gives off a leather-like look, such as the DL1961 x Mariana Hewitt Bridget Crop High Rise Bootcut in Sonoma ($199, dl1961.com):

As for footwear, keep it low-key. If you wore a white sweater up top, find a white boot or sneaker to match. Same goes for if your sweater is black, in which case, a darker shoe is the safest bet.

For the look above, I'd throw on the Cariuma OCA Low Off White Canvas Sneaker ($79, cariuma.com). They also make a luxe premium leather version if you're wanting to treat yourself:

And last but not least, the pièce de résistance, the red and pink Pink Teddy Fur Red Buckle Shoulder Bag ($32, prettylittlething.us):

So good! See? Pairing red and pink isn't impossible. In fact, all it takes are a few key pieces, most of which are fabulous additions to your fall wardrobe regardless of whether or not you plan on trying this trendy color palette. Happy shopping!