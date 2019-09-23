When I see a pink and red color combination, my mind instantly goes to Valentine's Day. I also replay the years and years of fashion "experts" claiming you should never put these two colors together. Well, you can toss that fashion "rule" out the window (which, like, good, because it was a dumb "rule" anyway), because countless stars at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22 still opted to rock the color combo. That's right, pink and red dresses at the 2019 Emmys were a surprisingly major trend.

Awards show fashion trends don't always align with seasonal trends. You know, like, even though it's now officially fall, that doesn't mean that celebrities always opt for fall color combos on the red carpet — and the same goes for awards shows that happen in the spring. However, something tells me the pink and red dress trend at the Emmys may work its way into everyone's fall wardrobes, because it looks damn good.

Read on below for some of the major celebrities who all rocked gowns that featured shades of both pink and red on the Emmys red carpet.

Mandy Moore in Brandon Maxwell

Mandy Moore opted for this off-the-shoulder, pink and red gown by Brandon Maxwell for the 2019 Emmys. She paired the stunner with red, strappy, beaded heels and rocked old Hollywood-style, glamorous waves with a deep side part.

Kendall Jenner in Richard Quinn

Kendall Jenner paired her black, red, and pink floral gown by Richard Quinn with a black latex leotard by Vex Clothing. Needless to say, Kendall looked absolutely hot. (I mean, like, literally hot, because latex is not the most breathable material, you know what I mean?)

Zoe Kazan in Gucci

The Kindness of Strangers star donned a black Gucci sheath dress that came complete with pink and scarlet red ribbon draping along the front, a huge bow at the waist, and enormous puffy sleeves. The actress paired the look with soft voluminous waves and a classic red lip.

Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang

Taraji P. Henson looked like the ultimate Greek Goddess in this pink and red dress by Vera Wang. The Empire actress paired the look with a short wavy bob, a deep side part, and bronze strappy heels.

Susan Kelechi Watson in Badgley Mischka

Do you think that This Is Us co-stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Mandy Moore planned to coordinate their ~lewks~ for the 2019 Emmys? Both rocked pink and red gowns, and both looked equally as stunning. Kelechi Watson's red floor-length gown had pink bubble sleeves, and the actress paired the look with pink diamond drop earrings.

Marisa Tomei in Ralph & Russo

Spider Man: Far From Home actress Marisa Tomei donned this bright pink and red one-shoulder gown by Ralph & Russo to the 2019 Emmys. Tomei paired the trendy look with silver stilettos, a red lip, and slicked back tresses.

Could this red and pink color combination carry over into a seasonal trend anytime soon? There's no telling. However, I wouldn't be mad seeing as how stunning each of these looks is.