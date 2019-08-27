Y'all, Rihanna really never stops giving. After fans on social media went wild for last year's Savage X Fenty show at Fashion Week, Queen RiRi has decided to go above and beyond and make this year's show fully streamable online, so we don't have to scroll through pics to get a feel for it. If you're wondering how to watch the Savage X Fenty 2019 NYFW runway show online, let me start with the number one thing on your mind: Yes, it will be free to watch. That is, as long as you've got Amazon Prime, baby! If you've been depriving yourself of that 2-Day Shipping for some time now, consider this Rihanna's blessing to sign up ASAP.

Personally, I originally signed up for Amazon Prime to get that super-fast shipping back in my college days, but it's been Prime Video that's kept me renewing my subscription. Yes, Netflix rocks, and real talk, I've got Hulu, too, but Amazon Prime gives me access to even more movies and television show options, so I can justify juggling all three. Plus, Amazon Prime Video will apparently be streaming Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty show at New York Fashion Week, so yeah. I'm glad I'm already a Prime member.

The news was posted on the Savage X Instagram page just a few days ago:

"The #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW is headed BACK to NYC. This time, we going even bigger and badder. #PERIODT We don’t think y’all ready," the caption read, and the RiRi and Amazon Prime Video accounts were tagged. Tea! Over on Rihanna's own Instagram, she assured fans the show would be worth tuning in for. "Get ready to watch this year's #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW only on @amazonprimevideo 📺," she captioned her post. "We are working on creating the most bold, sexy, super energetic experience you can imagine!!" she wrote, and she never disappoints, so it must be true.

So, how to tune in? Here are all the deets:

The show itself will hit the Amazon Prime stream on September 20, and it will be available to view in over 200 countries and territories, per Amazon Prime's press release about the event. In the same release, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, detailed just how exciting the Fenty/Prime collab truly is. “Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun!" raved Salke in the press release. "The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat,” she continued.

Now, I know you all remember how fierce last year's show looked in photos. Imagine how cool it will be to see a complete video stream for a show of this caliber:

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm ready for more lacy neutrals:

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More incredible sets and stages, too:

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And of course, I'm always ready to see an inclusive lineup of models:

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I have no doubt the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2019 collection will be fire, and Rihanna is truly a queen for allowing Amazon Prime members to experience a virtual front-row seat at the show. Thanks again, Riri! I can't wait to stream come September 20.