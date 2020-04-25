The Parks and Recreation cast knew exactly what fans needed during quarantine, so everyone's favorite government employees are returning to Pawnee, Indiana for a new episode. Of course, since social distancing is still recommended in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion episode will not actually bring the whole gang back together physically, but creator Mike Schur has worked out a way to tell a whole new story with the characters in separate locations that should feel very timely. Here's how to watch the Parks and Recreation reunion special so you won't miss a moment of the new episode.

Five years after Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, the beloved sitcom will return with a special, one-off episode in support of Feeding America's coronavirus relief efforts. The new episode will bring back all of the original ensemble cast, and possibly a few guest stars. Although all the actors filmed their parts from their own homes virtually, fans can watch the finished product on TV just like how the show used to air. The special will air on NBC on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m.

The new episode will make the most of its format by revealing how all of the former Pawnee Parks and Recreation employees are dealing with quarantine during a pandemic. The story will be that of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) attempting to stay connected with her friends in a time of social distancing. Poehler announced the special with a brief video.

Showrunner Mike Schur revealed that the whole cast was immediately on-board with the idea to bring back their characters and help raise money for a good cause: "Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money. I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The new episode comes a little over a year after the cast reunited at PaleyFest in 2019 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the show's premiere.

Be sure to catch A Parks and Recreation Special by tuning into NBC on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

