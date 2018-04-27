If you haven't already, mark your calendars for the White House Correspondents' dinner (WHCD) on April 28. It's the most exciting event in politics (well, for those who like to be entertained). The press, politicians, and celebs get together for some lighthearted roasting in tuxedos and ball gowns. For those of us whose invitations got lost in the mail, you might be wondering how to watch the 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner. Don't worry, it's pretty simple so you won't miss out on a single moment.

Most of us have a strictly-streaming household these days, but don't worry because that's all you need to tune into the action of the WHCD. C-Span will be streaming the event on their site at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 28, as well as on the C-Span television channel. YouTube will also be live streaming the dinner, and their stream starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, so I'm guessing there might be some pre-show coverage.

Folks, I am extra excited for this year's dinner because it's being hosted by one of my favorite comedians and Daily Show alum Michelle Wolf. She is not only extremely hilarious, but she has been pretty outspoken about President Donald Trump in the past. (And boy, was it good.)

This time around, even though Trump won't be attending the WHCD, Wolf has already said that she is not holding back whether Trump is there or not, according to Variety.

Though the fact Trump was skipping the event wasn't confirmed until April 6, it seemed pretty likely given that he missed last year's event. But Wolf was not at all concerned about that — she made it very clear that comedy is not about holding back, regardless of what the medium is or if the subject happens to be staring at you from across the room. Wolf told Variety during a February 23 interview,

What is the fun in holding back? I feel like you are not doing a job as a comedian. If you are willing to say something about someone, you should be willing to say it on Twitter, to their face, whatever. So I think if you want to say something you got to step up and say it.

Wolf definitely wasn't holding back when she said "You can't joke a joke," in reference to Trump. She said,

I think Trump is terrible for comedy. A lot of people say he is great. He’s not. You can’t joke a joke. It has made some comedy less about jokes and more just about saying what people want to hear. There is only so many times you can say, ‘Trump tweeted something that was bad.’ That is not a joke to me. It is not exciting anymore. It almost has become hacky at this point. You are [needing] to creatively come up with a new take.

After finding out that Trump would definitely not be in attendance at the WHCD, Wolf dared the president to show up during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 17. First, Wolf shared that she wishes Trump would attend.

"I didn't change my jokes from when I found out he wasn't going. If he does show up, it would be real fun," she told Kimmel.

Kimmel then suggested that Wolf dare the president to show up on April 28. So she did. "I dare you, you poor little man," Wolf said. "I'll give you five dollars if you come."

Honestly, Wolf is totally right. The WHCD would be a lot more fun if Trump decided to come. Everyone already pokes fun at him on the internet, but imagine being able to watch it all go down right there in front of his face? Think of the memes! Ugh. I guess this is just another way 2018 is already sucking.