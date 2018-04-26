Some people love to watch Comedy Central's celebrity roasts. But for me, once a year I love to snuggle up on my couch, tune in to the White House Correspondents Dinner, and watch comedians completely tear into the nation's most controversial political figures. And with this year's host, I'm extra excited. As the ringleader for this year's festivities, Michelle Wolf's quotes about Donald Trump leading up to the soirée prove we're in for the dinner of the century.

It can't be an easy job standing at a podium in front of all of Washington, D.C, let alone try to be funny on top of that. Past hosts have included Stephen Colbert, Hasan Minhaj, Seth Meyers, and more. This year, Daily Show alumna Michelle Wolf will be taking center stage to deliver some witty one liners aimed at Washington's elite. It's been pretty clear that Trump isn't a fan of being made fun of. In fact, the president is skipping this year's White House Correspondents Dinner just like last year. Wolf hasn't been shy about sharing she's not the biggest fan of Donald Trump, and I've compiled a few quotes of hers to prove it.

Honestly, if I were as sensitive as him maybe I wouldn't want to take part in the festivities either.

Wolf Has Openly Called Trump A "Joke" Giphy Leading up to The White House Correspondents Dinner, Wolf spoke to Variety about how Donald Trump is much more difficult for comedy than others might think, mainly because of his extraneous social media presence. She said, I think Trump is terrible for comedy. A lot of people say he is great. He’s not. You can’t joke a joke. It has made some comedy less about jokes and more just about saying what people want to hear. There is only so many times you can say, ‘Trump tweeted something that was bad.’ That is not a joke to me. It is not exciting anymore. It almost has become hacky at this point. You are need to creatively come up with a new take. Trumps' tweets definitely have earned him quite a reputation among social media circles, and are constantly turned into retweetable memes. However, I have full faith that Wolf will be able to pull a fantastic joke about the man himself.

She's Called Him Out For Skipping Last Year's White House Correspondents Dinner Giphy Even though last year's correspondent Hasan Minhaj was totally bringing the heat in the White House, Trump decided to break longstanding tradition and not attend the correspondents dinner. On April 28, the White House Correspondents Association released a statement revealing that once again, Donald Trump would not be attending the correspondents dinner. Even though the guest of honor doesn't plan to attend, that hasn't stopped Wolf from calling him out on it. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Wolf divulged that she won't change her material even though Trump will be missing. However, she did admit that the jokes would be much sweeter if Trump were there to witness them in person. She said, I mean, I didn’t change my jokes from when I found out he wasn’t going to when he was. If he does show up, it would be more fun. I’d like to look him in the eye. I like making fun of people when they’re there. Then, with a little prodding from Kimmel, Wolf continued to dare Trump to show up to the event. “I dare you, you poor little man," Wolf said. "I’ll give you five dollars if you come.” Five whole dollars. Wow. Perhaps Trump will be swayed?

She's Emphasized That His Presidency Is Bad For Women Giphy While appearing on The Daily Show, Wolf shared her thoughts on what being a women in Trump's America will be like, and her horror upon discovering that 42 percent of women voted for him. She said, I feel like I just got broken up with someone who's uglier and has a worse personality. How did this happen? Experienced politician vs. racist fake gynecologist. Wow, America. I knew you were sexist, I've seen your Carl's Jr. commercials, but instead of electing a woman president you chose Donald Trump, who shouldn't even be president of lunch meat. It's not event about not voting for Hillary, it's about voting for Donald Trump, the worst thing to happen to women since yeast. I would like "Donald Trump is the worst thing to happen to women since yeast" on a button right now please.