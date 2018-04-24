Snapchat is here to make your life easier— and more organized — with the recent rollout of tabs. Just like spring cleaning, the apps latest tabs feature is here to declutter and separate out all of your favorite Snapchat functions so that you can get the most of out of the app. The new feature is a cinch to use and will leave you feeling more in control of your social media life than ever before. Here’s how to use Snapchat’s tabs so everything is organized on your app.

The new product feature, which was announced in February 2018, is a breeze for users because it separates out the content you want to see first into three categories: Groups, Stories, and Chats. Easy peasy, right? When you open the Snapchat app on your phone, it typically opens to the camera screen. Select the message icon in the lower left hand corner to pull up your Friends screen. I know, this is basic stuff, but I promise you’ll feel better after this quick tutorial.

At the top, in the blue bar, you’ll see the Groups tab is first in line. This section is where you will go if you want to chat live with up to 32 of your closest friends and family (and who doesn’t want to do that). Click on the “Create a Group” button in the middle of the screen to add users to a chat. It’s as simple as selecting their username and clicking done. Once you’ve added everyone, you can name the group whatever your heart desires. Maybe throw in an emoji or two to the title just to shake things up a bit. Oh, and remember not only can you group text here, but you can also Video Group Chat with up to 16 people or Voice Chat with up to 32. Once you’ve created a group, you’ll be able to easily locate it by clicking the Groups tab. Talk about organization at its finest.

Snapchat screen shot

The next tab is for Stories. If all you want to do is catch up on what your friends are up to, swipe on over to the middle tab. Here, you’ll find a list of everyone who has recently uploaded a photo or video to their Story. Maybe they even tagged you using Snapchat’s Mention feature. Snapchat also had the genius idea to organize user Stories in order of the time they were uploaded. So you can see how recently (or how long ago) a Story was added. If you want to get the latest happenings from your crew, start from the top and work your way down. Snapchat is bringing order to social media, and I like it.

The final tab is for Chats. This isn’t much different than what you’re already accustomed to but isn't it nice that it's all in one easy-to-find place? You’ll see all of your recent individual chats appear in this tab, and now you don’t have to go digging to find them. Snapchat has seriously simplified my life with this recent update, and I’m loving it.

All in all, I'm pretty excited about this update. Now I can get the Snapchat content I want, whenever I want it. Convenience at its finest. That said, I realize that not all Snapchatters have the tabs feature just yet, but just hang on because it's coming — I just recently acquired it myself. The social media app said the organizational feature would hit iOS users first, and then Android users a few weeks later, so you may just have to sit tight for now. If you don’t have tabs, here are a couple of ways you can get it. So go on, organize yourself silly and happy snapping.