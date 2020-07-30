Upcycling is a creative way to turn any clothes that have been sitting in the back of your closet into something new you can't wait to wear. A fun way to upgrade your old tees is to turn them them into cute, summery crop tops. Before you break out your scissors, though, it'll help to know how to turn old shirts into crop tops so you get the exact lewk you're dreaming of.

It may be a little intimidating as you hold your scissors and stare down at your tee. You don't want to accidentally cut it too short or crooked, so watching any of these YouTube tutorials will ease your worries. Most of these methods don't even require any sewing. You can also achieve different styles of crop tops, like ones with long sleeves and adorable knots.

Not only is this a sustainable way to be fashion-forward and environmentally-friendly, but it can also be a fun DIY project to do at home with your roomies. So, plan a fun craft day together with some homemade lemonade while you make your very own crop tops. Don't forget to model your final products for each other like you're in a movie montage. Document it all for the 'Gram, because your friends will definitely want to see your trendy masterpieces.

1. Try Different Hemlines For Different Tops With certain fabrics, you can leave your shirt as is and not do anything to the hemline. However, if you want to switch things up, this tutorial shows several different ways to turn your tee into a crop top with various hemlines. Try the elastic method if you want your shirt to be bunched up at the bottom, or give it a clean hem for a super classic look. You don't even need a sewing machine to achieve any of these hemlines. Instead, you can use some fabric glue.

2. Try These Methods To Know Exactly Where To Cut The first cut might be intimidating, because you don't want to mess it up off the bat. Luckily, this tutorial will ease any worries you may have by showing you two simple ways to get a clean cut across your shirt. (Pro tip: It helps to cut longer than you'd think, because you can always trim more if you need to.)

3. How To Turn A Shirt Into A Long Sleeve Crop Top Switch things up from your go-to cropped tee, and try your hand at some of these unique cropped looks. Use your scissors to cut a square neckline, and then use the extra material you have from the bottom of the shirt to make long sleeves. The end result will be like a totally new top.

4. Turn Your Old, Cozy Hoodies Into Crop Tops Got an old hoodie you want to wear more often? Well, you can crop it into something super chic, thanks to this tutorial. Your new cropped hoodie will be perfect for fall hikes and bike rides, or simply when you're running errands. This tutorial will also come in handy if you want to turn your partner's oversized hoodie into something that fits you a little bit better.

5. Try Making A Knotted Crop Top If you're trying to turn old tank tops into crop tops, you might want to try this knotted crop method. With your extra fabric, you can create a super cute bow in the front for a gorgeous summery look. Of course, you can also use your extra material to make headbands or even matching scrunchies.

6. Try This Drawstring Method For Your Hem Try something different like this drawstring method for your crop top. This hemline is not only a fun twist on your regular crop top, but it also creates a super sporty look to rock with leggings and sneakers. It uses the extra materials from your shirt so you're being thrifty.