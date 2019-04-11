This decade of your life has brought a lot of new. It's brought new opportunities, like internships and jobs that spark your soul, and new relationships that may have made you more adventurous. Most importantly, it's brought you closer to new friends who understand your love for photography and dipping chocolate chip cookies in cold milk. You're not sure how you lived without these people, and never really want to know. But, you do want to understand one thing: how to tell if a friend is a true friend for life and a total keeper.

I may have an answer for that. But before I get into it, I want to make sure we're on the same page. I want to make sure that you know what makes someone a really good friend, and how you can be that person for someone else. Are you ready? Sweet!

First, a solid friendship requires support. This could be in the form of encouraging text messages that you send in the morning that say, "You're beautiful! Have a great day," or in a shoulder that's always ready for a good cry. Second, it calls for lots of laughing and smiling, and jam sessions to "True Friend" by Hannah Montana in your apartment's kitchen. (OK, that part isn't totally #necessary.)

Lastly, it calls for these five things that truly show that you, or your new BFF, is in it for the long haul. Is this girl a keeper? Let me know.

1. She Listens To Your Stories And Wildest Dreams Bruce And Rebecca Meissner/Stocksy A new friend, who's planning on being in your life forever, intently listens to all of your stories. She listens to you talk about your favorite moments from high school, and the first dates that went wrong. She even laughs along with the inside jokes that you try to explain because she wasn't there. Every once in a while, she chimes in with a question or a nod, too — to show that she's present and focusing. She offers encouraging words when you need them the most, and doesn't mind when you go off on random tangents that have nothing to do with the original point. (Phew!) The best part? She says things like, "Oh my god, let's do that," when you mention your wildest dreams, and is 100 percent down for every adventure, road trip, or business you want to start. Can I get a round of confetti for that?

2. She Looks Through Your Old Yearbooks And Photos Guille Faingold/Stocksy The thing about your new friend is that she has only been in your life since, well, recently. She met you because you lived in the same dorm at school last semester, or because she worked with you at your latest internship. And she doesn't know much about your life before you two bonded. At least, not yet. Truth is, she wants to know about what sports you played in high school and the crushes you had, even if she doesn't totally understand the context. Those memories, moments, and people made you into the person you are today, and that's someone who she loves having in her life. She wants to know about the embarassing fights you had with your siblings when you were five-years-old and see pictures from Halloween parties and old yearbooks. (That's one of many reasons why you know that she's a keeper.)

3. She Doesn't Get Upset When You Don't Text Her Back ASAP HEX./Stocksy As you get older, your standards for friendships may change. For example, in high school I totally expected my BFFs to text me back within minutes. I assumed that if they didn't, there was something wrong or that they were going to have some great stories to catch me up on at lunch. But now, my expectations are incredibly different. I'm aware that life gets so busy, between work, school, and coffee dates. It's understandable that some things simply take priority over staring at your phone. Most days, my friends and I don't text each other back within the hour. That's — and I can't stress this enough — OK. This new friend knows that you have a life, and other friendships and commitments outside of you and her, too. She doesn't get upset when you don't get back to her ASAP, and simply looks forward to your time together.

4. She Always Tells You The Truth, Even If It's Not What You Want To Hear GIC/Stocksy A true friend tells you the truth, even if it's not exactly what you want to hear. She tells you when the outfit you just bought isn't cute, and when there's a piece of spinach stuck in your teeth from lunch. She gives you her honest advice, too, on any drama or tough situations you may be dealing with. At first, your reaction to her blunt responses may be, well, shocked. You may be caught off guard that she didn't sugarcoat a break-up for you, and was very straight to the point. But then, you may realize that you wouldn't want it any other way. You appreciate having some in your life that wants what's best for you, and doesn't beat around the bush. How "true" of her, huh?